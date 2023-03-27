Roku Up after Analyst Upgrade

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Roku Up after Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained in pre-market trading on Friday after the connected-TV platform company was upgraded by top-rated Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil to a Buy from a Hold with a price target of $75 on the stock. The analyst’s price target implies an upside potential of 25% at current levels.

The analyst upgraded the stock as he believes that Roku could stand to benefit from the connected TV trend. Patil commented, “Despite near-term noise, we believe the long-term connected TV opportunity remains intact and continue to see Roku as a prime beneficiary of the secular shift of linear budgets. In fact, we see most of the opportunity as still in front of the company.”

Patil added that his industry checks indicated that “the broader CTV market is generally healthy and should see a tailwind” with a majority of ” U.S. advertisers expect to prioritize connected TVs, or a combination of CTV and linear.”

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about ROKU stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, eight Holds and four Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ROKU

Netflix Rallies to Lead Media Stocks
Market NewsNetflix Rallies to Lead Media Stocks
4d ago
DIS
WBD
Roku management to meet virtually with Benchmark
ROKU
Roku management to meet virtually with Benchmark
ROKU
More ROKU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ROKU

Netflix Rallies to Lead Media Stocks
Market NewsNetflix Rallies to Lead Media Stocks
4d ago
DIS
WBD
Roku management to meet virtually with Benchmark
The FlyRoku management to meet virtually with Benchmark
4d ago
ROKU
Roku management to meet virtually with Benchmark
The FlyRoku management to meet virtually with Benchmark
4d ago
ROKU
More ROKU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >