Roblox Crashes as November Metrics Disappoint

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock plunged more than 12% in morning trading on Thursday following the mobile games developer’s disappointing key metrics for the month of November.

The game developer’s average bookings per daily active user (ABPDAU) fell between 7% and 9% year-over-year in November and were in the range of $3.92 to $3.97.

The company pegged the decline to a strengthening US dollar and estimated that “the impact of foreign currency fluctuations led to a reduction of approximately 4-5% in the year-over-year growth rate for November bookings. On a constant currency basis, we estimate bookings growth would have been 10%-12% year-over-year and ABPDAU would have been down 3-5% year-over-year. “

However, estimated bookings were in the range of $222 million to $225 million, an increase of 5% to 7% year-over-year.

Other key metrics for Roblox were on an upswing. Daily active users (DAUs) grew 15% year-over-year to 56.7 million while revenue ticked up in the range of 1% to 3% year-over-year to between $190 million and $193 million.

Analysts are sidelined about RBLX stock with a Hold consensus rating based on seven Buys, six Holds, and three Sells.