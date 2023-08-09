Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) Drops as Q2 Results Miss Estimates

Shares of game developer Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) fell in trading on Wednesday after the company’s losses widened in Q2 to $0.46 per share as compared to a loss of $0.30 per share and wider than analysts’ estimates of a loss of $0.44 per share.

The company’s revenues went up by 15% year-over-year to $680.8 million but fell short of Street estimates of $784.9 million. Bookings jumped up by 22% year-over-year to $780.7 million, beating analysts’ estimates by $2.72 million. However, the average bookings per DAU (ABPDAU) was $11.92, a decline of 3% year-over-year.

Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) soared by 25% year-over-year to 65.5 million while average monthly unique payers were 13.5 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about RBLX stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, four Holds, and three Sells.