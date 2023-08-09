Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) Drops as Q2 Results Miss Estimates

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) Drops as Q2 Results Miss Estimates
Market News

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) Drops as Q2 Results Miss Estimates

Story Highlights

Roblox fell after the company’s Q2 results missed Street expectations.

Shares of game developer Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) fell in trading on Wednesday after the company’s losses widened in Q2 to $0.46 per share as compared to a loss of $0.30 per share and wider than analysts’ estimates of a loss of $0.44 per share.

The company’s revenues went up by 15% year-over-year to $680.8 million but fell short of Street estimates of $784.9 million. Bookings jumped up by 22% year-over-year to $780.7 million, beating analysts’ estimates by $2.72 million. However, the average bookings per DAU (ABPDAU) was $11.92, a decline of 3% year-over-year.

Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) soared by 25% year-over-year to 65.5 million while average monthly unique payers were 13.5 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about RBLX stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, four Holds, and three Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on RBLX

#SocialStocks: Meta starts process of ending news availability in Canada
The Fly#SocialStocks: Meta starts process of ending news availability in Canada
7d ago
DIS
SPT
Roblox CEO says Roblox Beta on Meta Quest has ‘well over’ 1M downloads
META
RBLX
Super League Gaming joins Roblox Partner Program
RBLX
SLGG
More RBLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RBLX

#SocialStocks: Meta starts process of ending news availability in Canada
The Fly#SocialStocks: Meta starts process of ending news availability in Canada
7d ago
DIS
SPT
Roblox CEO says Roblox Beta on Meta Quest has ‘well over’ 1M downloads
The FlyRoblox CEO says Roblox Beta on Meta Quest has ‘well over’ 1M downloads
7d ago
META
RBLX
Super League Gaming joins Roblox Partner Program
The FlySuper League Gaming joins Roblox Partner Program
7d ago
RBLX
SLGG
More RBLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >