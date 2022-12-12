RIVN, WBD Make it Into NASDAQ-100 in Rejig; BIDU, MTCH Exit

NASDAQ-100 (NDX), which is made up of 100 non-financial companies has new entrants starting next Monday.

The new entrants to the tech-heavy index include Rivian (RIVN), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Baker Hughes company (BKR), Diamondback Energy (FANG), GlobalFoundries (GFS), and CoStar Group(CSGP).

Stocks exiting the index include Baidu (BIDU), DocuSign (DOCU), NetEase (NTES), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), VeriSign (VRSN), and Match Group (MTCH).

EV maker Rivian remains in the spotlight after putting a pause on its deal with Mercedes-Benz (MBGAF) in Europe. Shares of the company are trending lower in today’s trade as a result.

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) meanwhile, is down nearly 30% so far this year and could remain volatile this week as CPI numbers tomorrow and the Fed meeting on Wednesday take centre stage.

