Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sputters After Analyst Falters

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sputters After Analyst Falters

Story Highlights

Rivian lost ground today as Cantor Fitzgerald pared back expectations. Rivian has done well, but how much farther can it go?

Rivian’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) road to success as an electric vehicle stock has not been a smooth one. In fact, Rivian just hit another major pothole of the kind that sends share prices down over 3% in Tuesday afternoon’s trading. Why? Mostly because of a new downgrade from Cantor Fitzgerald, and the accompanying reasons behind said downgrade.

Cantor Fitzgerald, by way of analyst Andres Sheppard, noted that Rivian’s share price has been doing pretty well lately, perhaps, better than it should given the broader market and Rivian’s role therein. A host of new competitors in the electric vehicle space—from legacy automakers like Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) to market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)—will do Rivian no favors here. The combination of a higher share price than perhaps should be and a growing number of competitors will likely put Rivian on the back foot, and that was what led to Sheppard cutting Rivian to Neutral.

However, Rivian isn’t taking this laying down. It just brought in a new Chief Policy Officer in Alan Hoffman. Hoffman joined Rivian from Carvana (NASDAQ:CVNA) as its head of corporate affairs, which should serve Rivian well. Further, Rivian just opened up its new Spaces location to show off its line of vehicles in a contained environment. The Space is considered a “shorter-term activation”, which will give Rivian a chance to test the waters with comparatively low risk.

Such a plan will likely sit well with analysts, who are already confident in Rivian’s ability to produce. Rivian stock stands as a Moderate Buy, supported by 11 Buy ratings, six Hold and one Sell. With an average price target of $25.28, however, Rivian stock comes with a 5.67% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on F

Exxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) Gains on Rumors of Deals with TSLA, F, VWAGY
Market NewsExxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) Gains on Rumors of Deals with TSLA, F, VWAGY
11h ago
F
XOM
Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): A Surprisingly Sensible Bet on Affordable EVs
F
GM
Ford (NYSE: F) Issues a Vehicle Recall for F-150 Trucks 
F
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

Exxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) Gains on Rumors of Deals with TSLA, F, VWAGY
Market NewsExxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) Gains on Rumors of Deals with TSLA, F, VWAGY
11h ago
F
XOM
Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): A Surprisingly Sensible Bet on Affordable EVs
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): A Surprisingly Sensible Bet on Affordable EVs
20h ago
F
GM
Ford (NYSE: F) Issues a Vehicle Recall for F-150 Trucks 
Market NewsFord (NYSE: F) Issues a Vehicle Recall for F-150 Trucks 
1d ago
F
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >