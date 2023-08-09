tiprankstipranks
Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Plunges After Earnings Win
Market News

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Plunges After Earnings Win

Story Highlights

Rivian had a great earnings report and feels good about its backlog. So why are shares plummeting?

Normally, turning in an earnings report that features the word “beats” a couple times sends share prices up nicely. That wasn’t the case for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in Wednesday’s trading, however…at least, not for long. Rivian was down over 8% in Wednesday afternoon’s trading, despite being up in the morning.

Rivian posted a pretty sound earnings report by most standards. It did turn in a loss on earnings, but it was a smaller loss than expected. Rivian posted a loss of $1.08 per share, but analysts were expecting a loss of $1.39, so that was a win. Sort of. Meanwhile, revenue came in at $1.12 billion, which beat expectations of $1.01 billion. It also readily beat 2022’s second quarter, as Rivian’s revenue this quarter was 207.7% of what it was this time last year. That prompted big kudos from analysts, like Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas. Jonas noted that Rivian was doing the heavy lifting, building its cash stock, and looking for likely strategic partnerships to come.

Perhaps most interestingly—and perhaps also what sent shares plunging in the afternoon—was Rivian’s bold proclamation that it would not be joining in the price war started up by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) not so long ago. Rivian noted that the demand for its vehicles has been “strong,” so why bother cutting prices to draw in customers when customers are already coming in of their own accord? Rivian is also “very confident in the current backlog,” so that’s one less reason to cut prices.

Meanwhile, the analyst community feels pretty confident about Rivian overall. Rivian stock is considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus, with 11 Buy ratings leading six Hold and one Sell. Further, Rivian stock boasts a 22.13% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $27.81.

Disclosure

