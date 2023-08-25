Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Poises for Bankruptcy, Closes Stores

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Poises for Bankruptcy, Closes Stores
Market News

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Poises for Bankruptcy, Closes Stores

Story Highlights

The sheer weight of Rite-Aid’s troubles finally sent the company sliding toward bankruptcy.

Things were not looking good for pharmacy chain Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD). The chain carried over $3 billion in debt. Opioid lawsuits were breathing down its collective neck. There was no shortage of competition, either, and an increasingly fussy local government piled on as well. Thus, Rite Aid revealed plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and its shares plunged over 52% in Friday afternoon’s trading as a result.

There were no shortage of reasons for Rite Aid to circle its wagons. Not only does it have exposure to the massive chain of opioid-related lawsuits, somehow, but it also has over 1,000 separate federal lawsuits that were combined into a “multi-district litigation” being served out in Ohio. Currently, Rite Aid is handling opioid lawsuits as “general unsecured claims,” which means that it hasn’t worked much with governments at any level or individual plaintiffs to get the matter addressed.

Rite Aid is also closing stores rapidly, likely as a cost-savings measure to help it emerge into post-banrkuptcy operations. It’s closed at least two stores in as many days in Oakland, California and Pottsvile, Pennsylvania, leaving residents of both areas scrambling to find replacements and potentially tainting that entire pool against the Rite Aid brand for months, if not years. Further, Rite Aid locations in New York and New Jersey are under the gun from no less than OSHA itself, who demanded a plan to address “…blood and other infectious materials…” in Rite Aid stores.

Hedge funds are also increasingly taking a dim view of Rite-Aid stock. In the last quarter, hedge funds reduced their holdings of Rite-Aid stock by 112,300 shares, which was enough to tip the needle on hedge fund confidence to the low side of Neutral. Hedge fund trading in Rite-Aid has long been choppy, with hedge funds paring back holdings after a fairly large purchase that followed a nearly-equal sell-off.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on RAD

GSK announces that RSV vaccine available at all major U.S. pharmacies
The FlyGSK announces that RSV vaccine available at all major U.S. pharmacies
8d ago
CVS
GSK
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
FSR
GNS
Rite Aid rises 13.6%
RAD
More RAD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RAD

GSK announces that RSV vaccine available at all major U.S. pharmacies
The FlyGSK announces that RSV vaccine available at all major U.S. pharmacies
8d ago
CVS
GSK
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
14d ago
FSR
GNS
Rite Aid rises 13.6%
The FlyRite Aid rises 13.6%
18d ago
RAD
More RAD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >