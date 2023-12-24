New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk for Cbdmd INc – What’s the Latest?

Cbdmd INc (YCBD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

CbdMD Inc. faces a precarious financial trajectory, as evidenced by two successive fiscal years of diminishing revenues, with a 32% drop to $24.2 million in fiscal 2023. These declines are attributed to fewer orders across both direct-to-consumer and wholesale divisions, affected by marketing challenges due to social media algorithm changes and iOS updates, restricted access to certain channels, a highly competitive market, adverse FDA statements, inflationary pressures, and a substantial cutback in marketing expenditure. Despite attempts to mitigate expenses, including significant staff reductions, CbdMD Inc. must navigate ongoing operational difficulties and implement strategies to ensure brand vitality and financial stability. Failure to adapt could result in brand deterioration, compromised product quality, and potential corporate culture damage, exacerbating the risk of prolonged negative growth rates.

The average YCBD stock price target is $3.00, implying 338.21% upside potential.

