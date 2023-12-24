Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment’s New Share Price & Shareholder Rights Risk – A Cause for Worry?

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) faces a precarious financial future following its merger with Redbox and the assumption of substantial debt. The company’s reliance on a rebound in physical kiosk rentals and cost synergies has not materialized as anticipated, leading to a shortfall in cash flow and defaults on key contracts. This raises significant concerns about CSSE’s ability to sustain operations, potentially jeopardizing its capital financing efforts and the value of its stocks. The company’s efforts to explore strategic options and implement cost reductions offer no guaranteed remedy to the looming doubt about its ongoing viability as a going concern.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on CSSE stock based on 2 Holds.

