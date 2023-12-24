Bad News for Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Stock: This New Risk Has Been Added

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) faces significant financial instability following its merger with Redbox, which included taking on substantial debt. The anticipated recovery in kiosk rental demand and integration synergies have not materialized, leading to operational underperformance and liquidity challenges. These issues have raised considerable doubt about CSSE’s ability to sustain operations, potentially jeopardizing the company’s access to capital financing and diminishing shareholder value in its common and preferred stock.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on CSSE stock based on 2 Holds.

To learn more about Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment’s risk factors, click here.