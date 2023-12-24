Bad News for Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Stock: This New Risk Has Been Added

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE), following its merger with Redbox, grapples with a precarious financial stance owing to the assumption of significant debt and underwhelming post-merger performance. The merger’s success hinged on a resurgence in physical kiosk rentals and certain operational synergies, which have not met expectations, leading to a series of defaults and strained relationships with key partners. This has cast serious doubt on the company’s ability to sustain operations, adversely affecting its capacity to secure additional capital and potentially diminishing the value of its stocks. As CSSE explores various strategic and restructuring options, the uncertainty looms large for stakeholders.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on CSSE stock based on 2 Holds.

