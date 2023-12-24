Bad News for Cbdmd INc Stock: This New Risk Has Been Added

Cbdmd INc (YCBD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

CbdMD Inc. faces a precarious financial trajectory, with two successive years of declining revenues signaling potential ongoing negative growth rates. The company’s net sales plummeted by 32% to $24.2 million in fiscal 2023, following a 20% decrease the previous year. Factors contributing to this downturn include diminished effectiveness in marketing due to changes in social media algorithms and iOS updates, regulatory challenges, and a fiercely competitive market, compounded by broad economic pressures such as inflation. Despite efforts to streamline operations and reduce quarterly cash burn, CbdMD Inc. must navigate a myriad of operational challenges to reverse this decline and achieve positive cash flow.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on YCBD stock based on 1 Buy.

