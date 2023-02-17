Rising Costs Means Falling Stock Price for Agnico Eagle

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Rising Costs Means Falling Stock Price for Agnico Eagle

In a macroeconomic environment like this, it would be safe to think that metal and mining stocks would do well. For Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), it’s not quite that simple. In fact, this is one eagle in a serious downdraft, and it’s all thanks to one big problem: costs.

Agnico Eagle turned in an excellent year. It put up a record for full-year gold production, which is no mean feat. However, it also offered up some much less pleasant guidance, which featured higher costs and lower production. One or the other of those wouldn’t likely have been such a problem. However, putting both together in guidance likely raised some investors’ hackles.

With higher costs expected on several fronts—labor for one, but also for electricity and fuel as well as other consumables—it’s going to be a drain on the company’s good fortune so far. However, given the sheer amount of macroeconomic uncertainty out there, gold prices may be due for a lift in the days ahead.

Wall Street, meanwhile, has little concern about the company’s future. All six analysts covering AEM stock call it a Buy with an average price target of $62.66, implying 35.92% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AEM

AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS – LARGER ASSET PORTFOLIO DRIVES RECORD ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION, OPERATING CASH FLOW AND GLOBAL MINERAL RESERVES; UPDATED THREE YEAR GUIDANCE PROVIDED; 2023 FOCUS ON OPTIMIZING DETOUR LAKE AND CANADIAN MALARTIC AND LEVERAGING EXCESS MILL CAPACITY IN THE ABITIBI REGION TO ADVANCE KEY PIPELINE PROJECTS
Press ReleasesAGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS – LARGER ASSET PORTFOLIO DRIVES RECORD ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION, OPERATING CASH FLOW AND GLOBAL MINERAL RESERVES; UPDATED THREE YEAR GUIDANCE PROVIDED; 2023 FOCUS ON OPTIMIZING DETOUR LAKE AND CANADIAN MALARTIC AND LEVERAGING EXCESS MILL CAPACITY IN THE ABITIBI REGION TO ADVANCE KEY PIPELINE PROJECTS
22h ago
AEM
Agnico Eagle options imply 1.9% move in share price post-earnings
AEM
Agnico Eagle management to meet with CIBC
AEM
More AEM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AEM

AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS – LARGER ASSET PORTFOLIO DRIVES RECORD ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION, OPERATING CASH FLOW AND GLOBAL MINERAL RESERVES; UPDATED THREE YEAR GUIDANCE PROVIDED; 2023 FOCUS ON OPTIMIZING DETOUR LAKE AND CANADIAN MALARTIC AND LEVERAGING EXCESS MILL CAPACITY IN THE ABITIBI REGION TO ADVANCE KEY PIPELINE PROJECTS
Press ReleasesAGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS – LARGER ASSET PORTFOLIO DRIVES RECORD ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION, OPERATING CASH FLOW AND GLOBAL MINERAL RESERVES; UPDATED THREE YEAR GUIDANCE PROVIDED; 2023 FOCUS ON OPTIMIZING DETOUR LAKE AND CANADIAN MALARTIC AND LEVERAGING EXCESS MILL CAPACITY IN THE ABITIBI REGION TO ADVANCE KEY PIPELINE PROJECTS
22h ago
AEM
Agnico Eagle options imply 1.9% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyAgnico Eagle options imply 1.9% move in share price post-earnings
1d ago
AEM
Agnico Eagle management to meet with CIBC
The FlyAgnico Eagle management to meet with CIBC
2d ago
AEM
More AEM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >