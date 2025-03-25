Ripple Secures Win but Crypto Rules Remain a Mess

The SEC dropping its appeal against Ripple might feel like a victory lap — but for the rest of the crypto world, things are still foggy. While Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse called it a “clear legal victory” and said the firm is now “in the driver’s seat,” lawyers and analysts are already warning not to get too comfortable.

Lawyers Say Ruling Sets No Real Precedent

Despite the celebration, this case won’t set any legal precedent for other crypto firms. According to lawyer Aaron Brogan, “the Ripple case creates no precedent that any other firm can rely on.” Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s chief legal officer, might say Ripple is “stronger than ever,” but the broader industry is still stuck without firm regulatory guardrails.

Congress Must Still Deliver Real Crypto Legislation

The bigger issue? The SEC’s decision doesn’t clarify U.S. crypto rules. Without new laws from Congress, the courtroom chaos will continue.

Ripple’s legal battle may be ending, but the crypto industry is still waiting for Congress to define how this space should be regulated — and until that happens, the fog won’t lift.

Still, markets were quick to react. XRP jumped 9% in the first hour after the announcement, showing just how starved the space is for any kind of regulatory progress. At the time of writing, XRP is sitting at $2.44.

