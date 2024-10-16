Rio Tinto Shares Fall Despite a Rise in Q3 Iron Ore Shipments

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Rio Tinto Shares Fall Despite a Rise in Q3 Iron Ore Shipments
Market News

Rio Tinto Shares Fall Despite a Rise in Q3 Iron Ore Shipments

Story Highlights

Australian miner Rio Tinto released its third-quarter production update.

Shares of ASX-listed Rio Tinto Limited (AU:RIO) fell 1.32% today despite the miner reporting an increase in its Q3 iron ore shipments. For the third quarter, Rio Tinto reported Pilbara iron ore shipments of 84.5Mt (million tonnes), reflecting a 1% year-on-year increase and a 5% rise compared to the second quarter. Still, the share price reacted negatively, likely due to shipments falling short of Goldman Sachs’ estimate of 86.2Mt for the quarter.

Based in Australia, Rio Tinto is engaged in mineral exploration, mining, and processing activities. 

Rio Confirms Simandou Project on Track for 2025

In its Q3 update, Rio confirmed that the first production from its Simandou high-grade iron ore project remains on track for 2025. The company received the final approvals to start the development of the Simandou iron ore deposit in Guinea in July 2024. As part of this project, Simfer mine will gradually increase its production over 30 months, reaching an annual capacity of 60 million tonnes after the initial output.

Additionally, Rio will start its first lithium production from the Rincon project in Argentina by the end of 2024. The company has also recently reached an agreement to acquire Arcadium Lithium (AU:LTM) (ALTM) for $6.7 billion. This deal will position the company among the leading producers of this battery metal.

Among its other metals, copper production fell 1% year on year and 2% quarter on quarter to 168kt (thousands of tonnes). Nonetheless, copper production was up 8% in the first nine months of 2024. Meanwhile, production of aluminium declined by 2% as compared to the same period last year.

Rio Maintains Full-Year Guidance

For the full year 2024, Rio maintained its guidance of iron ore shipments between 323Mt and 338Mt, as well as mined copper production of 660kt to 720kt. However, it expects cash costs for its Pilbara iron ore unit to come in at the upper range of its guidance of $21.75 to $23.50 per tonne, largely because inflation is running at the higher end of its projections.

What Is the Target Price for Rio Stock?

According to TipRanks, RIO stock has received a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on a total of 10 recommendations, of which seven are Buys. The RIO share price forecast is AU$130.38, which is 8.4% above the current trading level.

See more RIO analyst ratings.

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Arcadium Lithium price target raised to $5.85 from $4 at Scotiabank
RIO
ALTM
TheFly
Premium
Arcadium Lithium price target raised to $5.85 from $4 at BMO Capital
RIO
ALTM
Go Ad-Free with Our App