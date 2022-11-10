RingCentral Posts Q3 Beat; Slashes 10% Jobs

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

RingCentral Posts Q3 Beat; Slashes 10% Jobs

Shares of SaaS solutions provider RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are on the upmove today on the back of the company’s third-quarter showing and after it announced a headcount trim.

The top line surged 22.8% year-over-year to $509.03 million, surpassing estimates by ~$6.3 million. EPS at $0.55 too, came in ahead of expectations by $0.04. The figures exceeded the upper end of the company’s outlook on key metrics.

Impressively, both subscriptions revenue, as well as the ARR of the company, increased by 25% during this period.

Looking ahead, for full-year 2022, RNG expects total revenue to land between $1.987 billion and $1.993 billion implying a 25% annual growth. Further, the company now expects EPS to range between $1.97 and $1.98. This is an upward revision over its previous EPS estimate range of $1.91 and $1.95.

In an effort to align its cost base with the current environment, RNG is reducing its workforce by about 10%. RNG expects to incur restructuring costs between $10 million and $15 million as a result.

At the same time, shares of the company have tanked nearly 88% over the past year.   

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Inc Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
Earning ReleasesRingCentral Inc Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
25m ago
RNG
More RNG Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Inc Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
Earning ReleasesRingCentral Inc Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?
25m ago
RNG

Latest News Feed