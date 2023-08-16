tiprankstipranks
Right Strategy, Wrong Conditions? Bank of America Cuts SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG)
Market News

Right Strategy, Wrong Conditions? Bank of America Cuts SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Story Highlights

SolarEdge is doing everything right, says one analyst, but will it still lose given market conditions?

It is entirely possible to do everything right and still fail. The biggest reason is because you’re doing everything right for a set of conditions that don’t exist. Just ask solar stock SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG), who lost ground with Bank of America analysts on just such a premise. SolarEdge is down over 3.5% in Wednesday afternoon’s trading largely because of this cut as well.

Bank of America, via analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith, noted that SolarEdge has the right idea, but it’s the wrong place at the wrong time to actually use it. Dumoulin-Smith cut SolarEdge from Buy to “neutral”, and also slashed the price target from its original $320 to $181. Why? It’s that combination of right idea and wrong time. Dumoulin-Smith noted that SolarEdge has diversified more than appropriately, and it’s also targeting the most fitting end markets. However, a string of “sector headwinds” is hitting all at the same time, and that will inherently hurt SolarEdge’s prospects.

The headwinds in question take several forms, starting with increasing interest rates in the U.S. to make lending for purchases more difficult as well as a general slowdown in demand. Throw in troubles in European Union markets and that only makes things worse. The outlook isn’t quite as dim elsewhere; some analysts point out that SolarEdge’s recent drop in price actually makes it a little more attractive to the longer-term investor, who can wait out the headwinds Dumoulin-Smith describes. Most analysts acknowledge trouble is coming, but the response to said trouble does differ.

Indeed, most analysts are very much on SolarEdge’s side. With 13 Buy ratings and three Hold, SolarEdge stock is considered a Strong Buy. Further, those willing to take the risk might reap hefty rewards: an average price target of $310.06 per share makes for an upside potential of 90%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge price target lowered to $253 from $374 at Wells Fargo
The FlySolarEdge price target lowered to $253 from $374 at Wells Fargo
12d ago
SEDG
SolarEdge price target lowered to $280 from $350 at Roth MKM
SEDG
SolarEdge price target lowered to $340 from $400 at Truist
SEDG
More SEDG Latest News >

