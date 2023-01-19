Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reports Mixed Q4-2022 Results, Hikes Dividend

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reports Mixed Q4-2022 Results, Hikes Dividend

Story Highlights

Richelieu Hardware reported its Q4-2022 results earlier today, along with its full-year results. The numbers came in mixed, beating EPS expectations but missing the mark on revenue. Also, earnings growth was unable to keep up with revenue growth, meaning profit margins fell. Nonetheless, the company increased its dividend, which pleased investors.

During market hours today, Richelieu Hardware (TSE: RCH) (OTC: RHUHF) reported its Q4-2022 and full-year financial results, which beat earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations but missed revenue forecasts. The company also hiked its dividend by 15.4%, which now sits at a quarterly rate of C$0.15 per share. Richelieu is a Canadian company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. RCH stock was down about 2.4% at one point today after the report came out, but it ended up finishing 0.76% higher.

The company’s Q4-2022 sales increased by 14.9% year-over-year, reaching C$457.5 million (expectations were C$471.4 million). 6.7% of its sales growth was organic, and the other growth came from acquisitions.

Meanwhile, diluted EPS came in at C$0.80, beating the C$0.74 consensus estimate and increasing just slightly compared to last year’s EPS of C$0.79. In addition, EBITDA reached C$76.7 million, representing a growth rate of 7.5% and an EBITDA margin of 16.8% (110 basis points lower year-over-year). Next, adjusted cash flow from operations, which doesn’t include net changes in non-cash working capital balances, increased by 8.3%, reaching C$1.07 per share or C$60.4 million. 

For the full year, sales grew 25.2% to C$1.8 billion, and diluted EPS grew 19.1% to C$2.99. Notably, the company’s return on average equity was 22.7% for the year.

Is Richelieu Hardware Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Based on just one analyst rating assigned in the past three months, Richelieu Hardware stock earns a Moderate Buy rating. RCH stock’s price target of C$46 implies 23.49% upside potential.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on RHUHF

Richelieu Hardware price target lowered to C$46 from C$47 at CIBC
The FlyRichelieu Hardware price target lowered to C$46 from C$47 at CIBC
9d ago
RHUHF
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Richelieu Reports 31.4% Revenue Growth; Earnings Beat Expectations
More RHUHF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RHUHF

Richelieu Hardware price target lowered to C$46 from C$47 at CIBC
The FlyRichelieu Hardware price target lowered to C$46 from C$47 at CIBC
9d ago
RHUHF
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Market NewsRichelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
4M ago
Richelieu Reports 31.4% Revenue Growth; Earnings Beat Expectations
Market NewsRichelieu Reports 31.4% Revenue Growth; Earnings Beat Expectations
7M ago
More RHUHF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >