RH (NYSE:RH) Falls After Q3 Results Miss Estimates

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH), a curator of design, taste, and style in the luxury lifestyle market, slid in pre-market trading after its third-quarter results fell short of estimates. The company swung to a loss in the third quarter with an adjusted loss of $0.42 per share as compared to adjusted earnings of $4.26 per share in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.93 per share.

The company’s net revenues declined by 13.6% year-over-year to $751 million, missing Street estimates by $6.7 million.

Moreover, RH also lowered its FY24 guidance. The company elaborated on the reasons for the lowered outlook, “With 82% of homeowners having mortgages below 5%, and 62% below 4%, we continue to expect the existing housing market to remain frozen until interest rates and/or home prices fall meaningfully.”

The company added that the “home furnishings market has become increasingly promotional, and we believe that will create a mix shift towards clearance products, pressuring gross margins.” Looking ahead, RH guided for revenues in the range of $3.06 billion to $3.08 billion as compared to consensus estimates of $3.08 billion. This was a narrower outlook than the company’s prior estimates in the range of $3.04 billion to $3.1 billion.

In addition, the company sees adjusted operating margin between 13.6% and 14% as compared to its prior outlook in the range of 14.5% to 15.5%.

What is the Future of RH Stock?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about RH stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and five Holds. Year-to-date, RH has risen by more than 10% and the average RH price target of $308.75 implies an upside potential of 9.7% at current levels.