RH Jumps Over 5% Despite Issuing Housing Market Collapse Warning

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

RH Jumps Over 5% Despite Issuing Housing Market Collapse Warning

RH (NYSE:RH) rode the lockdown phase of the pandemic to glory back in 2020, and a little beyond as well. Recently, however, it’s started sounding a much darker alarm, looking for a housing market collapse that will match 2008 in sheer ferocity. That didn’t stop RH stock from spiking over 5% in Friday’s trading, however.

A company that focuses mainly on furniture and housewares would certainly take notice of changes in the housing market. Current RH CEO, Gary Friedman, has never been shy about his outlook, either. That’s what makes this latest remark especially disturbing.

Friedman noted that there was “a lot of uncertainty right now,” which is quite true. However, Friedman went on to note that “the housing market is collapsing at a level I haven’t seen since 2008.” For anyone who remembers 2008, that’s a frightening notion.

RH’s latest earnings call two days ago knocked it out of the park. The company posted $5.63 per share in earnings against the $4.70 per share expected. A housing market collapse could be good for RH. It would ensure more customers stay in their homes as opposed to buying new ones.

Those customers then might augment their homes with the kind of things RH sells. However, the obvious risk is that no one cares about buying anything but absolute necessities in that situation.

In addition, other RH insiders don’t have much faith in the company’s ability to continue selling high-end home furnishings. Insiders sold $11.4 million worth of shares in the last three months. As a result, the insider confidence signal is Very Negative.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on RH

Restoration Hardware options imply 7.8% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyRestoration Hardware options imply 7.8% move in share price post-earnings
1d ago
RH
Notable companies reporting after market close
RH
AVGO
Berkshire Hathaway adds TSMC, exits STORE Capital in Q3
BK
CE
More RH Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on RH

Restoration Hardware options imply 7.8% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyRestoration Hardware options imply 7.8% move in share price post-earnings
1d ago
RH
Notable companies reporting after market close
The FlyNotable companies reporting after market close
1d ago
RH
AVGO
Berkshire Hathaway adds TSMC, exits STORE Capital in Q3
The FlyBerkshire Hathaway adds TSMC, exits STORE Capital in Q3
25d ago
BK
CE
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >