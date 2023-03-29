RH Crumbles on Earnings Miss

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) lost over 5% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $2.88, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.36 per share.

Sales decreased by 14.4% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $772.5 million. This missed analysts’ expectations of $777.3 million.

Management expects 1Q 2023 revenue in the range of $720 million to $735 million.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $321.82 on RH, implying 30.98% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure