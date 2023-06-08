REV Group Soars as Q2 Results Beat Estimates, Raises Outlook

Shares of the manufacturer of specialty vehicles, REV Group (NYSE: REVG) jumped in morning trading on Thursday after the company’s adjusted earnings in the fiscal second quarter more than doubled to $0.35 per share, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.20 per share.

REVG posted revenues of $681.2 million in Q2, up by 18.2% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates of $580.5 million.

More encouragingly, the company raised its FY23 outlook for net sales from $2.45 to $2.55 billion and adjusted EBITDA to $135 million from $120 million while adjusted net income is expected to be $62 million from a prior forecast of $48 million.

The company’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to $175 million of the company’s outstanding shares.

Analysts are sidelined about REVG stock with a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, two Holds, and one Sell.