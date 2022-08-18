tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Retail Investors Continue to Embrace ARKK Shares

Story Highlights

Retail investors’ purchase of ARKK shares reaches a new five-day high.

Data from VandaTrack revealed that retail investors have put $54.2 million into Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF during the five trading days ending August 15. This is the highest that retail investors have invested in the ETF since a five-day period in May.

Investors continue to believe in the Ark Invest CEO’s ability to select the right stocks despite a decline in the value of growth stocks.

After gaining over 30% from a low in June last year, ARKK shares have lost 49% so far this year. Below is the fund’s price chart from TipRanks:

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ARKK

Cathie Wood’s Views Draw Flak on Twitter
Market NewsCathie Wood’s Views Draw Flak on Twitter
8d ago
NDX
SPX
Cathie Wood Eyes Tech Bounce as ARK Innovation Fund Sinks to New Lows
ARKK
Coinbase Stock is a Bold Cathie Wood Bet, but Mind the Risks
ARKK
COIN
More ARKK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ARKK

Cathie Wood’s Views Draw Flak on Twitter
Market NewsCathie Wood’s Views Draw Flak on Twitter
8d ago
NDX
SPX
Cathie Wood Eyes Tech Bounce as ARK Innovation Fund Sinks to New Lows
Stock Analysis & IdeasCathie Wood Eyes Tech Bounce as ARK Innovation Fund Sinks to New Lows
2M ago
ARKK
Coinbase Stock is a Bold Cathie Wood Bet, but Mind the Risks
Stock Analysis & IdeasCoinbase Stock is a Bold Cathie Wood Bet, but Mind the Risks
3M ago
ARKK
COIN
More ARKK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Denbury Stock’s Shares Jumped Yesterday and Could Pop Even More. Here’s Why.
DEN
America’s Car-Mart Drives In Q1 Earnings Miss; Stock Drops in Response
CRMT
Why Analog Devices Stock Fell, Despite Strong Earnings
ADI
Upstart Stock Forecast: Could See a Pick-Me-Up from New Lending Partnership
UPST
Google Wins a Court Battle in Australia
GOOGL
Cisco’s Q4 Results Impress Investors, Sending Shares 4.9% Higher
CSCO
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Insider Buying Sends Cassava Sciences Stock 25% Higher; Should You Follow?
SAVA
More Market News >