Retail Investors Continue to Embrace ARKK Shares

Data from VandaTrack revealed that retail investors have put $54.2 million into Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF during the five trading days ending August 15. This is the highest that retail investors have invested in the ETF since a five-day period in May.

Investors continue to believe in the Ark Invest CEO’s ability to select the right stocks despite a decline in the value of growth stocks.

After gaining over 30% from a low in June last year, ARKK shares have lost 49% so far this year. Below is the fund’s price chart from TipRanks:

