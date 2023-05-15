Republicans Slam JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) for Religious Bias

tiprankstipranks
Stocks Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
Open in App
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Republicans Slam JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) for Religious Bias

Story Highlights

The Republican attorneys general of 19 states have accused JPMorgan Chase of religious and political discrimination in its business practices.

Leading U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has been accused by 19 Republican states of discriminating against some customers based on their religious or political affiliation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Discrimination Allegations

Calling such discrimination unacceptable, Republican state attorneys general of 19 states sent a letter earlier this month, urging CEO Jamie Dimon to stop such actions and align the bank’s practices with the anti-discrimination policies it proclaims. In March, a similar letter was sent to Dimon by 14 Republican state treasures.

The pressure on JPMorgan comes ahead of its annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday. An investor has reportedly submitted a resolution demanding an investigation by the bank into the allegations made in the letter. However, JPMorgan’s board has recommended the shareholders reject the resolution.

One of the accounts mentioned in the letter was that of a multi-faith group, the National Committee for Religious Freedom (NCRF), run by Sam Brownback, former Kansas governor and Trump administration ambassador-at-large for religious freedom. The account was allegedly closed unilaterally by JPMorgan, even before NCRF received any intimation.

When contacted by NCRF, the bank’s employees said the decision came from the corporate office. Subsequently, “someone” from the bank reached NCRF and said that the account would be restored if NCRF provided information on its donors, political candidates it intends to support, and an explanation about the criteria used to determine its endorsements. The attorneys general feel that such behavior “flies in the face of basic American values of fairness and equality.”

Overall, Republicans fear the extent to which large institutions like JPMorgan can influence decisions. “Everyone is trying to leverage their power to become policy makers,” said Sean D. Reyes, Utah’s attorney general.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan denied the allegations, with the bank’s spokesperson saying, “We have never and would never exit a client relationship due to their political or religious affiliation.”

Is JPMorgan a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The Moderate Buy consensus rating on JPMorgan Chase is based on 14 Buys and five Holds. The average price target of $160.51 implies about 20% upside.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on JPM

JPM, WFC, BAC: Shelling Out Billions for Bank Clean-Up
Market NewsJPM, WFC, BAC: Shelling Out Billions for Bank Clean-Up
22h ago
BAC
JPM
Sell in May and Go Away? Check Out These 2 Double-Digit-Yielding ETFs Instead
CL
KO
KRE: Be Greedy When Others are Fearful with This Regional Banking ETF
CFG
CFR
More JPM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JPM

JPM, WFC, BAC: Shelling Out Billions for Bank Clean-Up
Market NewsJPM, WFC, BAC: Shelling Out Billions for Bank Clean-Up
22h ago
BAC
JPM
Sell in May and Go Away? Check Out These 2 Double-Digit-Yielding ETFs Instead
Stock Analysis & IdeasSell in May and Go Away? Check Out These 2 Double-Digit-Yielding ETFs Instead
4d ago
CL
KO
KRE: Be Greedy When Others are Fearful with This Regional Banking ETF
Stock Analysis & IdeasKRE: Be Greedy When Others are Fearful with This Regional Banking ETF
5d ago
CFG
CFR
More JPM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >