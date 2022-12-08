Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Jumps on Upbeat Guidance

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Jumps on Upbeat Guidance

Story Highlights

Rent the Runway stock rallied as the company beat analysts’ Q3 revenue expectations and raised its full-year guidance to reflect strong demand for its fashion rental services.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) seems to be benefiting from macro challenges as many customers are borrowing designer wear instead of purchasing them amid high inflation. The fashion rental company posted better-than-anticipated Q3 revenue and raised the full-year outlook backed by strong Q4 expectations. RENT stock surged nearly 14% in Thursday’s pre-market session as of writing.

The company’s Q3 revenue increased 31% to $77.4 million, driven by higher spending by the subscribers. The company witnessed solid average revenue per user (ARPU), as 28% of its subscribers paid more to add at least one additional rental item each month. Loss per share narrowed significantly to $0.56 from $6.72 in the prior-year quarter. Analysts were expecting a loss of $0.56 per share on revenue of $73.3 million.

Rent the Runway ended the quarter with 134,240 active subscribers, up 15% year-over-year. Meanwhile, total subscribers increased 17% to 176,167. The company is taking several initiatives to expand its subscriber base, including adding celebrity collections and new exclusive design brands.

Solid Outlook

The company expects Q4 revenue in the range of $72 million to $74 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4% to 5%. Furthermore, it raised its full-year revenue outlook to the range of $293 million to $295 million from the previous guidance range of $285 million to $290 million. Analysts projected Q4 revenue of $71.8 million and full-year revenue of $288.2 million.

Rent the Runway is reducing its costs and focusing on improving its productivity. In September, the company announced that it would layoffs nearly one-fourth of its workforce. It expects the restructuring efforts to reduce operating expenses by $25 million to $27 million in Fiscal 2023 and substantially bring down its cash burn.

Is Rent the Runway a Buy?

Rent the Runway scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and two Holds. The average RENT stock price target of $6.06 implies 346% upside potential. Shares have tumbled over 84% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on RENT

Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results & Raises Guidance
Press ReleasesRent the Runway, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results & Raises Guidance
16h ago
RENT
Rent the Runway to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on December 7, 2022
RENT
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) Plunges As Q3 Outlook Disappoints
RENT
More RENT Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on RENT

Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results & Raises Guidance
Press ReleasesRent the Runway, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results & Raises Guidance
16h ago
RENT
Rent the Runway to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on December 7, 2022
Press ReleasesRent the Runway to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on December 7, 2022
21d ago
RENT
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) Plunges As Q3 Outlook Disappoints
Market NewsRent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) Plunges As Q3 Outlook Disappoints
3M ago
RENT
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >