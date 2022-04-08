Regulatory Warfare Forces JD.com Founder to Exit CEO Role

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Regulatory Warfare Forces JD.com Founder to Exit CEO Role

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slipped more than 4.8% on news that billionaire founder Richard Liu was exiting his role as a CEO. The company said in a statement that Lei Xu, current President of JD, will assume the CEO role effective immediately.

JD stock closed down 3.3% at $57.10 on April 7. Its stock has been hammered by the ongoing regulatory overhaul of Chinese-originated, U.S.-listed companies. Year-to-date, JD is down 16.4% and has lost 30.5% over the past year.

Founder Exits CEO Role

Amid the regulatory warfare between China and the U.S., American-listed Chinese companies have taken a severe setback. Chinese tech giants have undergone an exacerbated overhaul by their government to fight their monopolistic behavior, while the U.S. has imposed stringent norms for regulatory disclosures.

Richard Liu is the latest in line to step down from his role as CEO, after many tech billionaires have fled the scene. However, Liu will continue to chair the Board of Directors and will “continue to focus on guiding the company’s long-term strategies, mentoring younger management, and contributing to the revitalization of rural areas,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Xu comes with ten years of experience in various positions in JD and also serves the Board as Director at Dada Nexus (DADA) and ATRenew.

Commenting on the management changes, Liu said, “Lei is highly regarded both inside and outside the company, and has been instrumental in driving JD’s consistent stellar business performance and formulating strategic decisions. I’ll devote more of my time to JD’s long-term strategies and future drivers as we continue to work on the most challenging yet valuable things.”

Wall Street’s Take

The analysts on the Street, however, are highly optimistic about the JD stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and one Sell. The average JD.com price forecast of $86.70 implies 51.8% upside potential to current levels.

Hedge Fund Activity

On the other hand, according to the TipRanks Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool, the confidence in JD.com is currently Very Negative with 25 hedge funds decreasing their holdings of the JD stock by 3.9 million shares over the last quarter.

Concluding Thoughts

In its latest results for the fourth-quarter ending December 31, 2021, JD posted upbeat results driven by strong demand for online shopping. However, the company’s stock price remains under persistent pressure from various macroeconomic and regulatory headwinds.

The recent spike in the new COVID-19 variant has also resulted in nationwide shutdowns in China, which may further hurt the company’s performance in the short run. In terms of valuation, the stock trades above industry average multiples, making it a pricey bet.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Bed Bath & Beyond Boards Kroger’s Ship
Levi Strauss Rises on Upbeat Q1 Results
Toyota to Develop Cheap Self-Driving Cars