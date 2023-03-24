Regeneron May Win Big with New Drug

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Regeneron May Win Big with New Drug

Healthcare stocks can do big business when the right combination of factors hits. Having a winning drug in the stable definitely helps, and according to Jefferies, Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) may have just that. Investors were happy to hear this, sending shares up in Friday’s trading.

Regeneron showed off some study results recently for its Dupixent drug, and that was enough to send some analysts spiraling into ecstasies as a result. There was an opportunity, said analysts noted, for “billions of dollars in sales” to come. Current and former smokers alike were part of the study, and Dupixent delivered a 30% reduction in “…severe acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).” Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari said that Regeneron stock might have room to gain another 15% over what’s already been seen.

But that’s not all the potential Regeneron could bring to bear. Recently, the FDA expanded the use of another Regeneron drug, Evkeeza, for use in children ages five to 11. Dupixent also got a nod for pediatric use as well. And just to round it out, Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer noted that Dupixent alone could reach $20 billion in annual sales.

Analysts, in general, are enthusiastic, with Buy recommendations outstripping Hold and Sells together by nearly three to one. Analyst consensus calls Regeneron stock a Moderate Buy. Furthermore, with an average price target of $862.88, it comes with 5.19% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on REGN

Raymond James ups Regeneron to Market Perform as few downside catalysts remain
The FlyRaymond James ups Regeneron to Market Perform as few downside catalysts remain
1d ago
REGN
Regeneron upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Raymond James
REGN
Regeneron, Sanofi report Dupixent trial meets primary and secondary endpoints
SNY
REGN
More REGN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on REGN

Raymond James ups Regeneron to Market Perform as few downside catalysts remain
The FlyRaymond James ups Regeneron to Market Perform as few downside catalysts remain
1d ago
REGN
Regeneron upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Raymond James
The FlyRegeneron upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Raymond James
1d ago
REGN
Regeneron, Sanofi report Dupixent trial meets primary and secondary endpoints
The FlyRegeneron, Sanofi report Dupixent trial meets primary and secondary endpoints
1d ago
SNY
REGN
More REGN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >