Analyst Downgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) and Paramount On Linear Advertising Concerns

Media and entertainment companies Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) and Paramount Global (PARA) fell in trading on Thursday after Redburn Atlantic analyst Hamilton Faber downgraded the stocks citing a “negative tipping point” in linear advertising.

The analyst downgraded Paramount to Sell while WBD was downgraded to a Hold. The analyst has a price target of $11 on PARA and WBD each. When it comes to Paramount, the analyst anticipates significant downside due to low margins as any changes in advertising will crucially impact its EBITDA.

Faber estimates a 10% and 21% downside to EBITDA and earnings per share estimates over the next three years for Paramount. The analyst expects that WBD’s EBITDA will be impacted by 8%.

Both WBD and PARA stocks have not fared well over the past year and have declined by more than 15% and 30%, respectively.

Is WBD a Good Buy Now?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about WBD stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and five Holds. The average WBD price target of $16.40 implies an upside potential of 55.3% at current levels.