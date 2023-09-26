Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Jumps after Revising Guidance

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Jumps after Revising Guidance
Market News

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Jumps after Revising Guidance

Story Highlights

Blink Charging bounces off its lows as it revises its guidance.

Electric vehicle charging stock Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) rebounded from its 52-week low thanks to a shift in guidance. As a result, shares are up over 4% in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

Blink’s revised guidance defintiely gave the stock a boost today. Now, 2023’s revenue is expected to come in between $110 million and $120 million, which is up incrementally from its original projection of between $100 million and $110 million. Analyst estimates, meanwhile, were at $116.2 million, meaning that the consensus view is now within the projected range. Blink Charging upgraded its projections after some exciting news: it landed a new deal with Parkopedia to add the Blink charging locations to its platform. That will make Blink Charging platforms easier to find and use, thus giving Blink’s revenue a hand up.

This is just the latest move that Blink has made in the field; just days ago, it set up a deal with Moberly Motors, which put Blink chargers at the dealership locations. It also set up a new deal with Royal Farms, a regional chain specializing in gas stations that serve fried chicken, among other things. Now, customers can access quick meals while charging their cars, which has long been regarded as a worthwhile play at regular gas stations.

Is Blink Charging Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Meanwhile, a look at the last five days in trading for Blink Charging stock shows a deeply erratic pattern. A fall segued into a plateau followed by a vertical plunge. That fall started a rally before seguing into a downward pattern, and then another recovery. And that’s just over five days!

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Blink Charging Teams Up with Parkopedia to Provide EV Drivers Greater Accessibility to Electric Vehicle Charging
Press ReleasesBlink Charging Teams Up with Parkopedia to Provide EV Drivers Greater Accessibility to Electric Vehicle Charging
5h ago
BLNK
Short Report: Bears pounce on EV charging names EVgo, Blink Charging
The FlyShort Report: Bears pounce on EV charging names EVgo, Blink Charging
4d ago
AI
BLNK
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
4d ago
BLNK
LCID
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >