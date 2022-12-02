Realty Income Corp Completes $1.7B Asset Acquisition from Wynn

Realty Income (NYSE:O), a REIT which provides monthly dividends, has completed the acquisition of assets of Encore Boston Harbor Resort and Casino from Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Now, Wynn will continue to oversee the gaming integrated operations of the property which is subject to a triple net lease with Realty Income.

Importantly, the $1.7 billion deal represents the first acquisition in the gaming space for the REIT.

Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock alongside an average price target of $68.06.

