RAPT Therapeutics Tanks on $75M Public Offering

Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) are sliding in the pre-market session today after RAPT announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of ~4.05 million shares.

The company is offering shares at $18.50 apiece for gross proceeds of about $75 million. Further, RAPT has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 608,108 shares.

The offer is anticipated to close on November 22. RAPT shares have now declined nearly 45% year-to-date and short interest in the stock remains elevated at about 13.6%.

