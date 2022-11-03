Rapid7 Plummets after Slashing Outlook

Shares of cyber security solutions provider Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) have lost nearly a quarter of their value today after the company slashed its outlook.

The company’s third-quarter revenue surged nearly 26% year-over-year to $176 million and EPS at $0.14 came in ahead of expectations by $0.09. Further, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 24% over the prior year to $684 million.

Despite these metrics, the company’s outlook disappointed investors. It now expects ARR for the full year 2022 to range between $711 million and $717 million versus earlier expectations of between $740 million and $750 million.

Revenue is seen landing between $680 million and $682 million.

