Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Better-than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Designer of premium lifestyle products, Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) announced its Fiscal second quarter adjusted earnings of $2.10 per diluted share as compared to adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same period last year. This was above analysts’ estimates of earnings of $1.93 per share.

The company’s net sales increased by 3% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, in line with consensus estimates. Ralph Lauren’s direct-to-consumer comparable store sales went up by 6% globally in the second quarter.

Looking forward, in FY24 management now expects revenues to increase year-over-year in “low-single digits” on a constant currency basis, most likely to be around 1% to 2%. The company continues to anticipate operating margin in FY24 to expand by around 30 to 50 basis points on a constant currency basis to be in the range of 12.3% to 12.5%, “driven by gross margin expansion.”

In the third quarter, Ralph Lauren has projected revenues to be up by around 1% to 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis while operating margin is projected to be flat in “constant currency, with about 10 basis points of foreign currency benefit.”

Is RL Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about RL stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, four Holds and one Sell. The average RL price target of $136.86 implies an upside potential of 21.3% at current levels.