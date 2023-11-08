Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Better-than-Expected Q3 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Better-than-Expected Q3 Earnings
Market News

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Better-than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Story Highlights

Ralph Lauren gained in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

Designer of premium lifestyle products, Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) announced its Fiscal second quarter adjusted earnings of $2.10 per diluted share as compared to adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same period last year. This was above analysts’ estimates of earnings of $1.93 per share.

The company’s net sales increased by 3% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, in line with consensus estimates. Ralph Lauren’s direct-to-consumer comparable store sales went up by 6% globally in the second quarter.

Looking forward, in FY24 management now expects revenues to increase year-over-year in “low-single digits” on a constant currency basis, most likely to be around 1% to 2%. The company continues to anticipate operating margin in FY24 to expand by around 30 to 50 basis points on a constant currency basis to be in the range of 12.3% to 12.5%, “driven by gross margin expansion.”

In the third quarter, Ralph Lauren has projected revenues to be up by around 1% to 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis while operating margin is projected to be flat in “constant currency, with about 10 basis points of foreign currency benefit.”

Is RL Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about RL stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, four Holds and one Sell. The average RL price target of $136.86 implies an upside potential of 21.3% at current levels.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Better-than-Expected Q3 Earnings
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Ralph Lauren initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI
The FlyRalph Lauren initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI
2d ago
RL
Is RL a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs RL a Buy, Before Earnings?
2d ago
RL
Ralph Lauren downgraded to Mixed from Positive view at OTR Global
The FlyRalph Lauren downgraded to Mixed from Positive view at OTR Global
12d ago
RL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >