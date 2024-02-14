QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Plunges as Q4 Results Disappoint

QuidelOrtho Corp. (NASDAQ:QDEL) plunged in pre-market trading after the provider of in-vitro diagnostic technologies reported disappointing Q4 results. The company’s revenues declined by 14.3% year-over-year to $743 million in the fourth quarter, below consensus estimates of $770.1 million.

QDEL reported adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share in the fourth quarter as compared to $1.76 in the same period last year, far below the Street estimates of earnings of $2.04 per share.

Is QuidelOrtho a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about QDEL stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and one Hold. Over the past year, QDEL stock has declined by more than 20% and the average QDEL price target of $101 implies an upside potential of 51.3% at current levels.