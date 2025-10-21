QuantumScape (QS) Is About to Report Q3 Earnings Tomorrow. Here’s What to Expect

QuantumScape (QS), a developer of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, is set to release its third-quarter 2025 financials after market close on October 22. The stock has rallied nearly 210% year-to-date, driven by hopes for its solid-state battery progress and rising interest in EV stocks. While optimism around the company’s technology remains high, analysts are cautious about its valuation after the sharp run-up and prefer to stay on the sidelines for now. Wall Street expects QuantumScape to post a net loss of $0.20 per share, lower than the loss of $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

At the same time, QS is not expected to report any meaningful revenue, as it remains in the pre-commercial stage. Still, investors will be paying close attention to any updates on battery testing, factory progress, and deals with carmakers. Any positive news in any of these areas could boost investor confidence.

Recent News Ahead of Q3

Last week, QuantumScape announced a partnership with Murata Manufacturing (MRAAF), a leading Japanese electronics firm. The two companies signed a joint development deal to expand production of ceramic separators used in QuantumScape’s solid-state batteries. These separators are key components that improve battery safety, charging speed, and energy density.

A few weeks earlier, QS also teamed up with Corning (GLW) to co-develop ceramic separator manufacturing capabilities. The partnership aims to build large-scale production systems to support future commercial battery output.

Together, these agreements have lifted investor confidence, suggesting that QuantumScape is making steady progress toward bringing its solid-state batteries closer to mass production.

Options Traders Anticipate a Large Move

Using TipRanks’ Options tool, we can see what options traders are expecting from the stock immediately after its earnings report. The expected earnings move is determined by calculating the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to expiration after the earnings announcement. If this sounds complicated, don’t worry; the Options tool does this for you.

Indeed, it currently says that options traders are expecting a 14.50% move in either direction.

Is QuantumScape Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on QuantumScape stock based on one Buy, two Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At $9.00, the average QS stock price target implies a 46.68% downside potential.

See more QS analyst ratings

