3 Quantum Stocks with Big Upside and Strong Buy Ratings

As trade tensions heat up, investors look beyond traditional tech and into the future. So, enter quantum computing stocks. While the market is still young, three standout companies are getting serious attention from Wall Street analysts and looking extremely promising for the long term. Let’s briefly examine why IonQ (IONQ), Rigetti Computing (RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) are considered promising stocks with vast upside potential.

IonQ Inc.

IonQ builds general-purpose quantum computers and lets users access them through cloud giants like Amazon AWS (AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (MSFT). Even with recent ups and downs in its stock price, analysts are largely optimistic. Out of six analysts, four say “Buy” or “Strong Buy,” and two say “Hold.” The average price target is $41.60, which represents a 101.16% upside potential.

Rigetti Computing

Rigetti is engaged with hybrid quantum-classical systems. Think supercharged computing with real-world use in finance and pharma. All six analysts currently covering the stock rate it as a “Buy.” The average price target stands at $14.80, and the upside is 97.33%. This kind of confidence shows Rigetti is earning serious investor interest.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave stands out with its Advantage quantum computer, which is known for solving highly complex problems thanks to its unique qubit design. Analysts are bullish here too: All recent ratings reiterated on QBTS stock, from Benchmark to Craig-Hallum, rate it a “Strong Buy,” and price targets range from $8 to $12.00, with a “modest” upside of 49.84%.

These three companies aren’t just surviving the current economic uncertainty but shaping the future. IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave are stocks to watch for investors seeking next-gen tech opportunities with high growth potential.

