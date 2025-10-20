Quantum Computing News: Tokyo’s Fiber Breakthrough and BTQ’s Quantum-Safe Push Signal Europe’s Hardware Momentum

Welcome to another update on all things quantum computing. This week we look at new progress from Tokyo, a quantum-safe push for Bitcoin, fresh funding in Europe, and defense experts warning that quantum tech is reshaping global power. Let’s go.

Tokyo Builds Single-Photon Source Inside Fiber

We begin in Japan where researchers at the Tokyo University of Science have built a single-photon source that works inside an optical fiber. The system uses neodymium-doped glass and a laser to excite one rare-earth ion at a time. That process creates single photons that move directly through the fiber.

This design solves a long-running problem. In most systems, photons are created outside the fiber and then must be guided inside. That causes high loss. By generating photons within the fiber, the new device sends signals with less waste and higher speed.

The team said the setup can run at room temperature and uses standard telecom fibers. That makes it cheaper and easier to use in today’s network grids. The work could lead to more secure links for quantum communication, imaging, and even multi-qubit computing.

BTQ Technologies Launches Quantum-Safe Bitcoin

BTQ Technologies (BTQ) has rolled out a working version of Bitcoin that uses quantum-resistant encryption. The new “Bitcoin Quantum Core Release 0.2” replaces current ECDSA digital signatures with a NIST-approved system called ML-DSA.

The update protects against future quantum attacks that could break today’s crypto wallets. BTQ also changed Bitcoin’s block size to 64 megabytes to fit the larger signatures. The firm’s roadmap calls for a test network later this year, pilot programs in early 2026, and a full launch by mid-2026.

The company formed the BTQ Foundation to fund open-source projects that move blockchain systems toward quantum safety. The goal is to protect the $2.4 trillion crypto market from “harvest now, decrypt later” risks.

Europe Funds Quantum Hardware Startup

In France, Isentroniq raised €7.5 million in pre-seed funding led by Heartcore Capital and backed by Bpifrance through the France 2030 plan. The firm is tackling one of quantum computing’s toughest limits: the wiring that connects cold qubits to room-temperature devices.

Each cable adds heat and limits how large a quantum processor can get. Isentroniq plans to build new cryogenic interconnects that save space and reduce thermal load. Its goal is to help partners move beyond a few hundred qubits toward fault-tolerant machines.

Quantum and AI Take Center Stage in Defense

At the City Quantum & AI Summit in London, defense and tech leaders said quantum and AI will shape NATO’s next decade. The panel, led by General Sir Patrick Sanders, included executives from Multiverse Computing, Aquark Technologies, BAE Systems, and MBDA.

Speakers said quantum sensors could soon help navigation and timing when GPS is blocked. They also called for faster public-private work to keep Europe competitive. BAE Systems and MBDA said they are already testing small, rugged devices that can operate outside lab conditions.

Panelists warned that Europe’s strict rules and limited funding could slow progress. However, they agreed that cooperation and early investment remain key to staying ahead.

China Claims Progress on Quantum Radar

Lastly, Chinese state media said researchers have begun mass-producing single-photon detectors for use in quantum radar. The devices could, in theory, detect stealth aircraft by spotting small changes in light particles. Defense experts outside China urged caution. They said no live tests have confirmed the claims. Still, the news adds to global momentum as more countries invest in quantum sensing and secure communications.

We used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to line up leading quantum stocks with the tickers mentioned in this piece. It’s a quick way to see how they stack up and where the field could be heading.

