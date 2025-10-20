Quantum Computing News: Tokyo’s Fiber Breakthrough and BTQ’s Quantum-Safe Push Signal Europe’s Hardware Momentum

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Quantum Computing News: Tokyo’s Fiber Breakthrough and BTQ’s Quantum-Safe Push Signal Europe’s Hardware Momentum

Quantum Computing News: Tokyo’s Fiber Breakthrough and BTQ’s Quantum-Safe Push Signal Europe’s Hardware Momentum

Welcome to another update on all things quantum computing. This week we look at new progress from Tokyo, a quantum-safe push for Bitcoin, fresh funding in Europe, and defense experts warning that quantum tech is reshaping global power. Let’s go.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tokyo Builds Single-Photon Source Inside Fiber

We begin in Japan where researchers at the Tokyo University of Science have built a single-photon source that works inside an optical fiber. The system uses neodymium-doped glass and a laser to excite one rare-earth ion at a time. That process creates single photons that move directly through the fiber.

This design solves a long-running problem. In most systems, photons are created outside the fiber and then must be guided inside. That causes high loss. By generating photons within the fiber, the new device sends signals with less waste and higher speed.

The team said the setup can run at room temperature and uses standard telecom fibers. That makes it cheaper and easier to use in today’s network grids. The work could lead to more secure links for quantum communication, imaging, and even multi-qubit computing.

BTQ Technologies Launches Quantum-Safe Bitcoin

BTQ Technologies (BTQ) has rolled out a working version of Bitcoin that uses quantum-resistant encryption. The new “Bitcoin Quantum Core Release 0.2” replaces current ECDSA digital signatures with a NIST-approved system called ML-DSA.

The update protects against future quantum attacks that could break today’s crypto wallets. BTQ also changed Bitcoin’s block size to 64 megabytes to fit the larger signatures. The firm’s roadmap calls for a test network later this year, pilot programs in early 2026, and a full launch by mid-2026.

The company formed the BTQ Foundation to fund open-source projects that move blockchain systems toward quantum safety. The goal is to protect the $2.4 trillion crypto market from “harvest now, decrypt later” risks.

Europe Funds Quantum Hardware Startup

In France, Isentroniq raised €7.5 million in pre-seed funding led by Heartcore Capital and backed by Bpifrance through the France 2030 plan. The firm is tackling one of quantum computing’s toughest limits: the wiring that connects cold qubits to room-temperature devices.

Each cable adds heat and limits how large a quantum processor can get. Isentroniq plans to build new cryogenic interconnects that save space and reduce thermal load. Its goal is to help partners move beyond a few hundred qubits toward fault-tolerant machines.

Quantum and AI Take Center Stage in Defense

At the City Quantum & AI Summit in London, defense and tech leaders said quantum and AI will shape NATO’s next decade. The panel, led by General Sir Patrick Sanders, included executives from Multiverse Computing, Aquark Technologies, BAE Systems, and MBDA.

Speakers said quantum sensors could soon help navigation and timing when GPS is blocked. They also called for faster public-private work to keep Europe competitive. BAE Systems and MBDA said they are already testing small, rugged devices that can operate outside lab conditions.

Panelists warned that Europe’s strict rules and limited funding could slow progress. However, they agreed that cooperation and early investment remain key to staying ahead.

China Claims Progress on Quantum Radar

Lastly, Chinese state media said researchers have begun mass-producing single-photon detectors for use in quantum radar. The devices could, in theory, detect stealth aircraft by spotting small changes in light particles. Defense experts outside China urged caution. They said no live tests have confirmed the claims. Still, the news adds to global momentum as more countries invest in quantum sensing and secure communications.

We used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to line up leading quantum stocks with the tickers mentioned in this piece. It’s a quick way to see how they stack up and where the field could be heading.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement