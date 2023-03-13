Qualtrics Snapped Up by Silver Lake for $12.5 Billion, Stock Rises

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Qualtrics Snapped Up by Silver Lake for $12.5 Billion, Stock Rises

Shares of Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM) were up in pre-market trading on Monday as the provider of experience management (XM) software announced that it will be acquired by Silver Lake, a technology investment company, in partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), in an all-cash transaction for around $12.5 billion.

As per the terms of the agreement, SAP has agreed to sell all of its 423 million shares of Qualtrics as part of this acquisition for a purchase price of $18.15 in cash per share. This represents a premium of 73% to the 30-day volume-weighted average price on January 25 the last full trading day prior to SAP’s announcement to explore a sale of its stake in Qualtrics, and a 62% premium relative to the unaffected closing price on January 25, 2023. SAP acquired Qualtrics in 2019 and had a 71% stake in the company.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year. It will be “fully financed by equity commitments from Silver Lake and co-investors together with $1.75 billion in equity from CPP Investments and $1 billion in debt.”

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about XM stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and eight Holds.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on XM

Qualtrics International put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyQualtrics International put volume heavy and directionally bearish
3d ago
XM
Qualtrics and Five9 team to improve contact center experience
XM
FIVN
Qualtrics, Twilio team to create ‘richer customer profiles’ and actionable ideas
XM
TWLO
More XM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on XM

Qualtrics International put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyQualtrics International put volume heavy and directionally bearish
3d ago
XM
Qualtrics and Five9 team to improve contact center experience
The FlyQualtrics and Five9 team to improve contact center experience
4d ago
XM
FIVN
Qualtrics, Twilio team to create ‘richer customer profiles’ and actionable ideas
The FlyQualtrics, Twilio team to create ‘richer customer profiles’ and actionable ideas
4d ago
XM
TWLO
More XM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >