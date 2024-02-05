QQQ ETF Update, 2/5/2024 

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF is up 1.8% in the past 5 days but has risen about 42.3% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $468.21 implies an upside of about 9%.

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are PDD Holdings (PDD), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Baker Hughes Company (BKR), Charter Communications (CHTR), and Moderna (MRNA). Its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Fortinet (FTNT), Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), Amgen (AMGN), Airbnb (ABNB), and Marriott International (MAR).

Revealingly, QQQ’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

