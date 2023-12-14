QQQ ETF Update, 14/12/2023 

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF is up 2.86% in the past 5 days and has risen 53.3% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined according to a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $432.19 implies an upside of about 7%.

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Baker Hughes Company (BKR), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Moderna, (MRNA), JD.Com (JD), and Nvidia (NVDA). Its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Intel (INTC), Airbnb (ABNB), Fastenal Company (FAST), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX).

Revealingly, QQQ’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

