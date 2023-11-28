QQQ ETF Update, 11/28/2023

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF is down 0.22% in the past 5 days and has risen 47.9% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined according to a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Strong Buy. The Street’s average price target of $428.44 implies an upside of 10.1%.

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Moderna (MRNA), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), PayPal (PYPL), JD.Com (JD), and Illumina (ILMN). Its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Intel (INTC), MercadoLibre (MELI), Netflix (NFLX), Fastenal (FAST), and Adobe Systems (ADBE).

Revealingly, QQQ’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

