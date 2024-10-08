QQQ ETF Update, 10/8/2024  

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF is up 0.21% in the past 5 days and has risen about 34% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $547.81 implies an upside of about 13.63%.

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Moderna (MRNA), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), GlobalFoundries (GFS), Micron (MU), and Biogen (BIIB).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with downside potential are Tesla (TSLA), Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), Fortinet (FTNT), ARM Holdings PLC (ARM), and Marriott International (MAR).

Revealingly, QQQ ETF’s Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

