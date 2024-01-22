QQQ ETF Update, 1/22/2024 

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF is up 4.13% in the past 5 days and has risen about 46.76% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $447.99 implies an upside of about 6%.

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Trade Desk (TTD), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Baker Hughes Company (BKR), Biogen (BIIB), and Moderna (MRNA). Its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Lam Research (LRCX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Atlassian (TEAM), and Texas Instruments (TXN).

Revealingly, QQQ’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

