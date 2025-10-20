QQQ ETF News, 10/20/2025

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF has risen 0.97% over the past five days and is up 18.6% year-to-date.

What Moved the QQQ ETF?

The QQQ ETF, which tracks the performance of the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX), closed higher by 0.66% on Friday, despite intense trade war tensions between the U.S. and China and the ongoing government shutdown.

In Monday’s pre-market trading, the QQQ ETF was up 0.30% as of writing, as investors focus on major Q3 earnings reports this week, including those from Netflix (NFLX), Coca-Cola (KO), Tesla (TSLA), and Intel (INTC), as well as inflation data.

QQQ’s Key Holdings with Highest Upside/Downside Potential

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, which is based on a weighted average of analyst ratings on its holdings, QQQ is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $680.75 for the QQQ ETF implies an upside potential of about 12.7%.

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Strategy (MSTR), Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), Dexcom (DXCM), Charter Communications (CHTR), and MercadoLibre (MELI).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Intel, Tesla, Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Lam Research (LRCX).

Revealingly, QQQ ETF’s Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the broader market.

