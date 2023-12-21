Pulitzer Winning Names Join Copyright Lawsuit Against MSFT, OpenAI

AI-generated content and the vast troves of data utilized to train the models behind some of the popular chatbots remain a contentious issue. A group of authors has now joined a lawsuit where OpenAI and its backer Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are accused of misusing the authors’ works to train the models powering OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other AI products, according to Reuters.

This group includes Pulitzer Prize-winning names such as Stacy Schiff and Kai Bird. Other famous literary names pursuing similar legal action against tech companies over the alleged misuse of their work include George R.R. Martin and John Grisham. Reportedly, Microsoft has been accused of being “Deeply involved” in the development of these models.

Amid growing backlash over the unauthorized use of content, OpenAI recently entered into a multi-year global content licensing deal with Axel Springer. The deal is a landmark moment in media companies’ efforts to seek compensation from technology companies that utilize their content to churn out sophisticated AI models and solutions.

With this deal, OpenAI will now pay for the content it uses from Axel’s publications to generate answers in ChatGPT and train its AI solutions. In another major development, Stephen Thaler, an American scientist, lost an appeal in the U.K. to register patents on inventions created from an AI system that Thaler developed. Earlier, Thaler lost a similar case in the U.S. However, the court noted that the inventor of any device must be a human, or at least a company, rather than a machine.

