PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Slashes Headcount by 25%

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Slashes Headcount by 25%
Market News

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Slashes Headcount by 25%

Story Highlights

Looking to contain costs, PTC Therapeutics is slashing its headcount by 25%.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares are up nearly 5% in the pre-market session today after the biopharmaceutical company announced further strategic prioritization actions under its portfolio prioritization process initiated in May. The move involves a headcount reduction of 25%, primarily in the company’s early-stage research programs and its gene therapy manufacturing facility.

The cost-saving actions are expected to result in nearly a 20% decrease in annualized operating expenses. Additionally, PTC plans to seek a re-examination of the CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) negative opinion on the full marketing authorization for Translarna in Europe for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD).

The therapy has been granted conditional marketing approval in Europe, and PTC remains confident in its potential approval based on data from three placebo-controlled trials and the STRIDE registry, which includes data from 300 subjects.  PTC expects an opinion following the re-examination process to occur in January 2024.

DMD is a rare and fatal genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness from early childhood. Heart and respiratory failure from the disorder can cause death in the mid-20s in patients.

What Is the Price Target of PTCT Stock?

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $38.42 on PTCT, alongside a Hold consensus rating. After a 55.7% price decline over the past year, the consensus price target points to a 69.5% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

PTC Therapeutics price target lowered to $23 from $43 at BofA
The FlyPTC Therapeutics price target lowered to $23 from $43 at BofA
10d ago
PTCT
Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
The FlyBiotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
11d ago
APLS
CARA
PTC Therapeutics price target lowered to $45 from $60 at Truist
The FlyPTC Therapeutics price target lowered to $45 from $60 at Truist
11d ago
PTCT
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >