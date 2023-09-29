PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Slashes Headcount by 25%

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares are up nearly 5% in the pre-market session today after the biopharmaceutical company announced further strategic prioritization actions under its portfolio prioritization process initiated in May. The move involves a headcount reduction of 25%, primarily in the company’s early-stage research programs and its gene therapy manufacturing facility.

The cost-saving actions are expected to result in nearly a 20% decrease in annualized operating expenses. Additionally, PTC plans to seek a re-examination of the CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) negative opinion on the full marketing authorization for Translarna in Europe for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD).

The therapy has been granted conditional marketing approval in Europe, and PTC remains confident in its potential approval based on data from three placebo-controlled trials and the STRIDE registry, which includes data from 300 subjects. PTC expects an opinion following the re-examination process to occur in January 2024.

DMD is a rare and fatal genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness from early childhood. Heart and respiratory failure from the disorder can cause death in the mid-20s in patients.

What Is the Price Target of PTCT Stock?

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $38.42 on PTCT, alongside a Hold consensus rating. After a 55.7% price decline over the past year, the consensus price target points to a 69.5% potential upside in the stock.

