PROREIT (TSE:PRV.UN) Reports Resilient Q4-2022 Results

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

PROREIT (TSE:PRV.UN) Reports Resilient Q4-2022 Results

Story Highlights

PROREIT recently reported its Q4-2022 and full-year results, which showed resiliency amid challenging times.

Earlier today, PRO Real Estate Investment (TSE:PRV.UN), a Canadian REIT (also known as PROREIT), reported resilient financial results for Q4 2022 and Fiscal 2022. Interestingly, though, there were no analyst estimates to determine if the report was a beat or miss, but let’s dive in, nonetheless. 

PROREIT’s Q4-2022 Results

PRV’s total assets came in at $1.04 billion, up 4.6% compared to the previous year. Additionally, its property revenue grew by 9.3% year-over-year for Q4 to C$25.07 million. Notably, PRV’s debt to gross book value improved on a year-over-year basis, falling from 53.1% in 2021 to 49.7% by year-end 2022.

Next, its net operating income (NOI) increased by 9.1% to C$14.58 million, and adjusted funds from operations per share (AFFO/share, a cash-flow metric used by REITs) rose by 3.4% to about C$0.125. Meanwhile, industrial same property NOI grew by 5.0% for Q4, while the industrial segment accounted for 69% of base rent at year-end compared to 64% at the end of the previous year. 

The company also achieved a high occupancy rate of 98.5% at the end of the fiscal year, and its diluted AFFO payout ratio was 90.2% for Q4.

Full-Year Results

For the full year, property revenue rose 25.2% to C$97.21 million, and similarly, NOI grew by 24.8% to C$57.74 million. Likewise, AFFO also saw a 24.8% increase to C$31.3 million, but it only grew by 0.7% on a per-share basis, reaching C$0.505/share. Lastly, PRV’s full-year diluted AFFO payout ratio was 89.1%, slightly lower than Q4’s payout ratio.

Does PRV.UN Stock Pay a Dividend?

PROREIT currently pays a 7.7%-yielding dividend — C$0.0375 per share paid every month, adding up to C$0.45 on an annualized basis. However, its yield is near the low end of its historical range, as shown below.

Is PRV.UN Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

According to just one analyst covering the stock, PRV.UN is a Hold, and the stock has a price target of C$6.75, implying 17.8% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSE:PRV.UN

PROREIT ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH CRESTPOINT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS FOR 42 PROPERTIES
Press ReleasesPROREIT ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH CRESTPOINT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS FOR 42 PROPERTIES
8M ago
PRV.UN
More TSE:PRV.UN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:PRV.UN

PROREIT ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH CRESTPOINT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS FOR 42 PROPERTIES
Press ReleasesPROREIT ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH CRESTPOINT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS FOR 42 PROPERTIES
8M ago
PRV.UN
More TSE:PRV.UN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >