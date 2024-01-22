Rumble Announces Partnership With Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports Enters Into a Wide-Ranging Partnership with Rumble.

LONGBOAT KEY, FL. and NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rumble, the high-growth video platform and cloud services provider (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today its partnership with Barstool Sports, the popular sports, lifestyle, and entertainment brand. The partnership will provide Rumble users with access to all Barstool Sports content on the platform, including live streams. Additionally, Barstool Sports will market and promote Rumble as their preferred video home. The wide-ranging partnership will also include an advertising arrangement under which both companies will help bring brand advertisers to the Rumble platform. Another big step for both companies – Barstool Sports will get access to the Rumble Cloud as its service provider for essential cloud services like computing, storage, and network.

In the past three years, Barstool Sports has grown its audience by 194% and reached 1.6B podcast downloads, along with successful merchandising with 5 million units of apparel, licensed products, and accessories sold.

"I’m excited about Rumble’s commitment to sports and broadening audiences," said Dave Portnoy, Founder of Barstool Sports. "With the power of Barstool Sports, we are going to help Rumble be the top player in the video, cloud, and livestreaming space."

“The partnership with Barstool Sports is a major step in pursuit of our mission to continue building a portfolio of widely popular sports and entertainment content,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Rumble is quickly emerging as a leading platform for the under-30 demographic, and we’re excited for Barstool Sports to be a significant part of our rapid growth," he added.

You can subscribe to the Barstool Sports Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/barstoolsports.

ABOUT BARSTOOL SPORTS

One of the most influential sports, lifestyle, and entertainment brands on the internet, Barstool Sports has built and fostered a loyal and engaged audience with innovative, comedic content that has wide-reaching distribution, including podcasts, video, social, live events, pay-per-view, and subscriptions. The brand currently reaches 200M fans across social media platforms and continues to grow rapidly.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.