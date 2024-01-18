M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) announces fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — M&T Bank Corporation (“M&T” or “the Company”) reports quarterly net income of $482 million or $2.74 of diluted earnings per common share and full-year net income of $2.74 billion or $15.79 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 2023 2022 Earnings Highlights Net interest income $ 1,722 $ 1,775 $ 1,827 $ 7,115 $ 5,822 Taxable-equivalent adjustment 13 15 14 54 39 Net interest income – taxable-equivalent 1,735 1,790 1,841 7,169 5,861 Provision for credit losses 225 150 90 645 517 Noninterest income 578 560 682 2,528 2,357 Noninterest expense 1,450 1,278 1,408 5,379 5,050 Net income 482 690 765 2,741 1,992 Net income available to common shareholders – diluted 457 664 739 2,636 1,891 Diluted earnings per common share 2.74 3.98 4.29 15.79 11.53 Return on average assets – annualized .92 % 1.33 % 1.53 % 1.33 % 1.05 % Return on average common shareholders’ equity – annualized 7.41 % 10.99 % 12.59 % 11.06 % 8.67 % Average Balance Sheet Total assets $ 208,752 $ 205,791 $ 198,592 $ 205,397 $ 190,252 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 30,153 26,657 25,089 26,202 33,435 Investment securities 27,490 27,993 25,297 27,932 19,897 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount 132,770 132,617 129,406 132,738 119,297 Deposits 164,713 162,688 163,468 162,094 158,491 Borrowings 13,057 12,585 5,385 13,054 4,376 Selected Ratios (Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data) Net interest margin 3.61 % 3.79 % 4.06 % 3.83 % 3.39 % Efficiency ratio 62.1 53.7 53.3 54.9 56.6 Net charge-offs to average total loans – annualized .44 .29 .12 .33 .13 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.59 1.55 1.46 1.59 1.46 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.62 1.77 1.85 1.62 1.85 Common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio (1) 10.98 10.95 10.44 10.98 10.44 Common shareholders’ equity per share $ 150.15 $ 145.72 $ 137.68 $ 150.15 $ 137.68 (1) December 31, 2023 CET1 capital ratio is estimated.

Financial Highlights

The CET1 capital ratio increased 3 basis points to an estimated 10.98% at December 31, 2023 , compared with 10.95% at September 30, 2023 , modestly strengthening the Company’s capital position.

, compared with 10.95% at , modestly strengthening the Company’s capital position. Net interest margin of 3.61% in the recent quarter narrowed from 3.79% in the third quarter of 2023 reflecting higher costs paid on deposits amidst a continued shift of customer funds to interest-bearing products.

Growth in average commercial and industrial loans in the recent quarter was largely offset by a decline in commercial real estate loans.

Reflecting continued demand for interest-bearing products, average deposits increased 1% from the third quarter of 2023.

Higher provision for credit losses in the recent quarter reflects continued pressure on investor-owned commercial real estate borrowers and a $1.7 billion increase in loan balances from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023 .

increase in loan balances from to . Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 includes an FDIC special assessment of $197 million ( $146 million net of tax or $0.88 of diluted earnings per common share).

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

“M&T enters 2024 with stronger levels of capital, liquidity and credit reserves than a year earlier. Average commercial and consumer loans as well as average deposits all increased in the final quarter of 2023, and expenses remained well controlled after considering the FDIC special assessment. With commercial real estate values and higher interest rates impacting our commercial clientele, our relationship-based approach gives us confidence in our ability to work through those challenges with our customers and appropriately assess the associated credit risk and loss reserves. Over the past year we have strengthened relationships with our customers and welcomed new ones. We thank our employees for consistently showing up within the communities we serve to make a difference.”

– Daryl N. Bible, M&T’s Chief Financial Officer

Non-GAAP Measures (1) Change

4Q23 vs. Change

4Q23 vs. ($ in millions, except per share data) 4Q23 3Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q22 Net operating income $ 494 $ 702 -30 % $ 812 -39 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 2.81 $ 4.05 -31 % $ 4.57 -39 % Annualized return on average tangible assets .98 % 1.41 % 1.70 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity 11.70 % 17.41 % 21.29 % Efficiency ratio 62.1 % 53.7 % 53.3 % Tangible equity per common share $ 98.54 $ 93.99 5 % $ 86.59 14 %

_______________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a “net operating” or “tangible” basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be “nonoperating” in nature.

Merger-related expenses associated with the People’s United Financial, Inc. (“People’s United”) acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of:

Professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers.

Costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs.

An initial provision for credit losses of $242 million in the second quarter of 2022 on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date.

The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the year ended December 31, 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, diluted net operating earnings per common share were $16.08, compared with $14.42 in 2022. Net operating income was $2.79 billion and $2.47 billion in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders’ equity, net operating income in 2023 was 1.42% and 17.60%, respectively, compared with 1.35% and 16.70%, respectively, in 2022.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income Change

4Q23 vs. Change

4Q23 vs. ($ in millions) 4Q23 3Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q22 Average earning assets $ 190,536 $ 187,403 2 % $ 179,914 6 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 127,646 $ 121,388 5 % $ 98,635 29 % Net interest income – taxable-equivalent $ 1,735 $ 1,790 -3 % $ 1,841 -6 % Yield on average earning assets 5.73 % 5.62 % 4.60 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.17 % 2.83 % 0.98 % Net interest spread 2.56 % 2.79 % 3.62 % Net interest margin 3.61 % 3.79 % 4.06 %

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $55 million, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.8 billion and the rates paid on such deposits rose 36 basis points.

and the rates paid on such deposits rose 36 basis points. Average long-term borrowings increased $661 million .

. The yield on average loans and leases increased 14 basis points.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.5 billion .

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $106 million, or 6%, compared with the year-earlier quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits rose $21.3 billion and the rates paid on those deposits increased 210 basis points.

and the rates paid on those deposits increased 210 basis points. Average borrowings increased $7.7 billion .

. Yields earned on average loans and leases and average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 121 basis points and 173 basis points, respectively.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks and average loans and leases increased $5.1 billion and $3.4 billion , respectively.

and , respectively. The yield on average investment securities increased by 36 basis points.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $7.17 billion in 2023, an increase of $1.31 billion, or 22% from $5.86 billion in 2022.

Average earning assets increased $14.2 billion to $187.0 billion in 2023 from $172.8 billion in 2022, reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of assets acquired from People’s United on April 1, 2022 , partially offset by lower average interest-bearing deposits at banks.

to in 2023 from in 2022, reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of assets acquired from People’s United on , partially offset by lower average interest-bearing deposits at banks. Yields on average loans and leases and interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 166 basis points and 367 basis points, respectively.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $25.7 billion also reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of liabilities assumed in the acquisition of People’s United.

also reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of liabilities assumed in the acquisition of People’s United. Rates paid on average interest-bearing deposits increased 194 basis points.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality Change

4Q23 vs. Change

4Q23 vs. ($ in millions) 4Q23 3Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q22 At end of quarter Nonaccrual loans $ 2,166 $ 2,342 -8 % $ 2,439 -11 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets 39 37 4 % 41 -7 % Total nonperforming assets $ 2,205 $ 2,379 -7 % $ 2,480 -11 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1) $ 339 $ 354 -4 % $ 491 -31 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding 1.62 % 1.77 % 1.85 % Allowance for credit losses $ 2,129 $ 2,052 4 % $ 1,925 11 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.46 % For the period Provision for credit losses $ 225 $ 150 50 % $ 90 150 % Net charge-offs $ 148 $ 96 54 % $ 40 268 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized) .44 % .29 % .12 %

_______________ (1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $225 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $150 million in the immediately preceding quarter, compared with $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The comparatively higher provisions for credit losses in the most recent two quarters as compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 reflect commercial real estate values and higher interest rates contributing to a modest deterioration in the performance of loans to commercial borrowers. The provision for credit losses was $645 million in 2023, compared with $517 million in 2022. As previously described, included in the second quarter of 2022 was the $242 million provision related to loans obtained in the People’s United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. Reflective of variability in the timing and amount of commercial real estate charge-offs, net charge-offs totaled $148 million in 2023’s fourth quarter as compared with $96 million in the immediately preceding quarter. Net charge-offs were $40 million in the year-earlier quarter. As compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter, the two most recent quarter net charge-offs reflect higher levels of commercial real estate loan and commercial and industrial loan net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $442 million and $160 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively, representing .33% and .13%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.17 billion at December 31, 2023, $176 million lower than at September 30, 2023 and $272 million lower than at December 31, 2022. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with the immediately preceding quarter end was attributable to a decline in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans, including the impact of net charge-offs, and residential real estate nonaccrual loans. The decrease in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023 as compared with December 31, 2022 was predominantly due to lower levels of commercial real estate nonaccrual loans and residential real estate nonaccrual loans, partially offset by a rise in commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income Change

4Q23 vs. Change

4Q23 vs. ($ in millions) 4Q23 3Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q22 Mortgage banking revenues $ 112 $ 105 8 % $ 82 38 % Service charges on deposit accounts 121 121 — 106 14 % Trust income 159 155 2 % 195 -19 % Brokerage services income 26 27 -3 % 22 17 % Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains 11 9 23 % 14 -18 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 4 — — (4) — Other revenues from operations 145 143 2 % 267 -45 % Total $ 578 $ 560 3 % $ 682 -15 %

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $19 million, or 3%, as compared with 2023’s third quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues increased $8 million reflecting higher margins on sales of commercial real estate loans.

reflecting higher margins on sales of commercial real estate loans. Gain (loss) on bank investment securities increased $4 million , which includes unrealized gains on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred stock and other equity securities.

, which includes unrealized gains on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred stock and other equity securities. Trust income increased $3 million reflecting improved sales activity.

reflecting improved sales activity. Other revenues from operations rose $3 million resulting from comparatively favorable letter of credit and other credit-related fees.

Noninterest income declined $103 million, or 15%, as compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter.

Other revenues from operations declined $121 million due to a $136 million gain on sale of M&T Insurance Agency (“MTIA”) in fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a rise in tax-exempt income earned from bank owned life insurance and higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees.

due to a gain on sale of M&T Insurance Agency (“MTIA”) in fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a rise in tax-exempt income earned from bank owned life insurance and higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees. Trust income decreased $36 million reflecting lower revenues associated with the Company’s Collective Investment Trust (“CIT”) business following its sale in April 2023 .

reflecting lower revenues associated with the Company’s Collective Investment Trust (“CIT”) business following its sale in . Mortgage banking revenues rose $31 million due to higher servicing income related to the bulk purchase of residential real estate loan servicing rights in the first quarter of 2023 and higher gains on sales of commercial and residential real estate loans.

due to higher servicing income related to the bulk purchase of residential real estate loan servicing rights in the first quarter of 2023 and higher gains on sales of commercial and residential real estate loans. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $15 million predominantly due to People’s United conversion-related fee waivers in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a rise in commercial service charges.

Noninterest income rose $172 million, or 7%, to $2.53 billion in 2023 as compared with $2.36 billion in 2022, reflecting the sale of the CIT business in the second quarter of 2023, the sale of MTIA in the fourth quarter of 2022 and one additional quarter of revenues in 2023 from operations acquired from People’s United. Other favorable factors contributing to the rise in noninterest income included higher mortgage banking revenues and trading account and non-hedging derivatives gains.

Noninterest Expense Change

4Q23 vs. Change

4Q23 vs. ($ in millions) 4Q23 3Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q22 Salaries and employee benefits $ 724 $ 727 — $ 697 4 % Equipment and net occupancy 134 131 2 % 137 -2 % Outside data processing and software 114 111 3 % 108 6 % Professional and other services 99 89 12 % 145 -32 % FDIC assessments 228 29 676 % 24 849 % Advertising and marketing 26 23 11 % 32 -22 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets 15 15 — 18 -15 % Other costs of operations 110 153 -28 % 247 -55 % Total $ 1,450 $ 1,278 14 % $ 1,408 3 %

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company began presenting “professional and other services” as an individual component of “other expense” while combining the presentation of “printing, postage, and supplies” into “other costs of operations” within the Consolidated Statement of Income. Prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

Noninterest expense aggregated $1.45 billion in the recent quarter, up from $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets considered to be nonoperating in nature, noninterest operating expenses increased $173 million, or 14%, to $1.44 billion in the recent quarter from $1.26 billion in the immediately preceding quarter.

Fourth quarter of 2023 expenses include a $197 million special assessment from the FDIC.

special assessment from the FDIC. Professional and other services operating expenses rose $10 million reflecting lower legal-related expenses in 2023’s third quarter.

reflecting lower legal-related expenses in 2023’s third quarter. Other costs of operations decreased $43 million reflecting losses associated with certain retail banking activities recognized in the third quarter of 2023 and lower merchant discount and credit card fees.

Noninterest expense increased $42 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $1.35 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 after excluding $45 million of merger-related expenses, considered to be nonoperating in nature, associated with the People’s United acquisition and $18 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets. Noninterest operating expenses increased $90 million, or 7%, from the year-earlier quarter inclusive of the following:

FDIC assessments increased $204 million reflecting the $197 million FDIC special assessment.

reflecting the FDIC special assessment. Other costs of operations decreased $122 million reflecting a $135 million charitable contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation in the year-earlier quarter.

reflecting a charitable contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation in the year-earlier quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $31 million reflecting higher severance and other employee benefits expenses.

reflecting higher severance and other employee benefits expenses. Professional and other services operating expenses declined $30 million including lower sub-advisory fees resulting from the sale of the CIT business.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense aggregated $5.38 billion, compared with $5.05 billion in 2022. Noninterest operating expenses were $5.32 billion in 2023, compared with $4.66 billion in 2022 after excluding $338 million of merger-related expenses, considered to be nonoperating in nature, incurred in 2022 associated with the People’s United acquisition and $62 million and $56 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets in 2023 and 2022, respectively. The $661 million increase in noninterest operating expenses reflected one additional quarter of operations acquired from People’s United, higher salaries and employee benefits expenses from merit and other salary increases, a rise in incentive compensation and increases in employee benefits costs, including severance, and higher FDIC assessments inclusive of the special assessment in the recent quarter.

Average Earning Assets Change

4Q23 vs. Change

4Q23 vs. ($ in millions) 4Q23 3Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q22 Interest-bearing deposits at banks $ 30,153 $ 26,657 13 % $ 25,089 20 % Trading account 123 136 -10 % 122 1 % Investment securities 27,490 27,993 -2 % 25,297 9 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount Commercial and industrial 55,420 54,567 2 % 49,955 11 % Real estate – commercial 33,455 34,288 -2 % 35,773 -6 % Real estate – consumer 23,339 23,573 -1 % 23,334 — Consumer 20,556 20,189 2 % 20,344 1 % Total loans and leases, net 132,770 132,617 — 129,406 3 % Total earning assets $ 190,536 $ 187,403 2 % $ 179,914 6 %

At December 31, 2023, the Company reclassified the substantial majority of its loans secured by commercial real estate that were considered owner-occupied to commercial and industrial loans to reflect the variation in the management and underlying risk profile of such loans as compared with investor-owned commercial real estate loans. Prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

Average earning assets increased $3.1 billion, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.5 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings.

due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings. Average loans and leases increased a modest $153 million primarily reflective of growth in average balances of commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans, largely offset by a decline in average commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. The growth in commercial and industrial loans was mainly attributable to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers.

primarily reflective of growth in average balances of commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans, largely offset by a decline in average commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. The growth in commercial and industrial loans was mainly attributable to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers. Average investment securities declined $503 million primarily due to pay downs of fixed rate mortgage-backed securities.

Average earning assets increased $10.6 billion, or 6%, from the year-earlier fourth quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $5.1 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings.

due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings. Average loans and leases increased $3.4 billion predominantly due to higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a $2.3 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.

predominantly due to higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a decline in average commercial real estate loans. Average investment securities increased $2.2 billion due to the purchases of additional investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities Change

4Q23 vs. Change

4Q23 vs. ($ in millions) 4Q23 3Q23 3Q23 4Q22 4Q22 Interest-bearing deposits Savings and interest-checking deposits $ 93,365 $ 89,274 5 % $ 87,068 7 % Time deposits 21,224 19,528 9 % 6,182 243 % Total interest-bearing deposits 114,589 108,802 5 % 93,250 23 % Short-term borrowings 5,156 5,346 -4 % 1,632 216 % Long-term borrowings 7,901 7,240 9 % 3,753 111 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 127,646 $ 121,388 5 % $ 98,635 29 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $6.3 billion, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.8 billion , including a $4.8 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.

, including a increase in average non-brokered deposits. Average borrowings increased $472 million predominantly due to the issuance of medium-term senior notes totaling $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by modestly lower levels of average short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) of New York .

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $29.0 billion, or 29%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Average interest-bearing deposits rose $21.3 billion , including an $11.6 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.

, including an increase in average non-brokered deposits. Average borrowings increased $7.7 billion reflecting the issuances of senior notes totaling $3.5 billion and $1.0 billion in the first and fourth quarters of 2023, respectively, and increases in short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York .

Capital 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 CET1 10.98 % (1) 10.95 % 10.44 % Tier 1 capital 12.29 % (1) 12.27 % 11.79 % Total capital 13.99 % (1) 13.99 % 13.60 % Tangible capital – common 8.20 % 7.78 % 7.63 %

_______________ (1) December 31, 2023 capital ratios are estimated.

M&T’s capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T’s common and preferred stock totaled $217 million and $25 million, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. M&T did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.98% as of December 31, 2023. M&T’s total risk-weighted assets at December 31, 2023 are estimated to be $154 billion.

M&T repurchased 3,838,157 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the first quarter of 2023 for a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million. There were no other share repurchases in 2023. M&T repurchased a total of 10,453,282 shares for a total cost of $1.8 billion in 2022.

Other

In the fourth quarter of 2023 the Company completed modifications to its management reporting system to conform its internal profitability reporting with certain organizational changes that resulted in the realignment of its business operations into three reportable segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank and Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The change will be reflected in the Company’s upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T’s principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T’s Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Financial Highlights Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Performance Net income $ 482 765 -37 % $ 2,741 1,992 38 % Net income available to common shareholders 457 739 -38 % 2,636 1,891 39 % Per common share: Basic earnings $ 2.75 4.32 -36 % $ 15.85 11.59 37 % Diluted earnings 2.74 4.29 -36 % 15.79 11.53 37 % Cash dividends 1.30 1.20 8 % 5.20 4.80 8 % Common shares outstanding: Average – diluted (1) 166,731 172,149 -3 % 167,002 164,030 2 % Period end (2) 166,149 169,285 -2 % 166,149 169,285 -2 % Return on (annualized): Average total assets .92 % 1.53 % 1.33 % 1.05 % Average common shareholders’ equity 7.41 % 12.59 % 11.06 % 8.67 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,735 1,841 -6 % $ 7,169 5,861 22 % Yield on average earning assets 5.73 % 4.60 % 5.50 % 3.64 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.17 % .98 % 2.60 % .45 % Net interest spread 2.56 % 3.62 % 2.90 % 3.19 % Contribution of interest-free funds 1.05 % .44 % .93 % .20 % Net interest margin 3.61 % 4.06 % 3.83 % 3.39 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .44 % .12 % .33 % .13 % Net operating results (3) Net operating income $ 494 812 -39 % $ 2,789 2,466 13 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share 2.81 4.57 -39 % 16.08 14.42 12 % Return on (annualized): Average tangible assets .98 % 1.70 % 1.42 % 1.35 % Average tangible common equity 11.70 % 21.29 % 17.60 % 16.70 % Efficiency ratio 62.1 % 53.3 % 54.9 % 56.6 % At December 31 Loan quality 2023 2022 Change Nonaccrual loans $ 2,166 2,439 -11 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets 39 41 -7 % Total nonperforming assets $ 2,205 2,480 -11 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 339 491 -31 % Government guaranteed loans included in totals above: Nonaccrual loans $ 53 44 22 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 298 363 -18 % Nonaccrual loans to total net loans 1.62 % 1.85 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.59 % 1.46 %

_______________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend Three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Performance Net income $ 482 690 867 702 765 Net income available to common shareholders 457 664 841 676 739 Per common share: Basic earnings $ 2.75 4.00 5.07 4.03 4.32 Diluted earnings 2.74 3.98 5.05 4.01 4.29 Cash dividends 1.30 1.30 1.30 1.30 1.20 Common shares outstanding: Average – diluted (1) 166,731 166,570 166,320 168,410 172,149 Period end (2) 166,149 165,970 165,894 165,865 169,285 Return on (annualized): Average total assets .92 % 1.33 % 1.70 % 1.40 % 1.53 % Average common shareholders’ equity 7.41 % 10.99 % 14.27 % 11.74 % 12.59 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,735 1,790 1,813 1,832 1,841 Yield on average earning assets 5.73 % 5.62 % 5.46 % 5.16 % 4.60 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.17 % 2.83 % 2.43 % 1.86 % .98 % Net interest spread 2.56 % 2.79 % 3.03 % 3.30 % 3.62 % Contribution of interest-free funds 1.05 % 1.00 % .88 % .74 % .44 % Net interest margin 3.61 % 3.79 % 3.91 % 4.04 % 4.06 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .44 % .29 % .38 % .22 % .12 % Net operating results (3) Net operating income $ 494 702 879 715 812 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 2.81 4.05 5.12 4.09 4.57 Return on (annualized): Average tangible assets .98 % 1.41 % 1.80 % 1.49 % 1.70 % Average tangible common equity 11.70 % 17.41 % 22.73 % 19.00 % 21.29 % Efficiency ratio 62.1 % 53.7 % 48.9 % 55.5 % 53.3 % December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Loan quality 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,166 2,342 2,435 2,557 2,439 Real estate and other foreclosed assets 39 37 43 44 41 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,205 2,379 2,478 2,601 2,480 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 339 354 380 407 491 Government guaranteed loans included in totals above: Nonaccrual loans $ 53 40 40 42 44 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 298 269 294 306 363 Nonaccrual loans to total net loans 1.62 % 1.77 % 1.83 % 1.92 % 1.85 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.50 % 1.49 % 1.46 %

_______________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 Dollars in millions 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Interest income $ 2,740 2,072 32 % $ 10,224 6,247 64 % Interest expense 1,018 245 316 3,109 425 631 Net interest income 1,722 1,827 -6 7,115 5,822 22 Provision for credit losses 225 90 150 645 517 25 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,497 1,737 -14 6,470 5,305 22 Other income Mortgage banking revenues 112 82 38 409 357 15 Service charges on deposit accounts 121 106 14 475 447 6 Trust income 159 195 -19 680 741 -8 Brokerage services income 26 22 17 102 88 17 Trading account and non-hedging

derivative gains 11 14 -18 49 27 84 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 4 (4) — 4 (6) — Other revenues from operations 145 267 -45 809 703 15 Total other income 578 682 -15 2,528 2,357 7 Other expense Salaries and employee benefits 724 697 4 2,997 2,787 8 Equipment and net occupancy 134 137 -2 520 474 10 Outside data processing and software 114 108 6 437 376 16 Professional and other services 99 145 -32 413 509 -19 FDIC assessments 228 24 849 315 90 249 Advertising and marketing 26 32 -22 108 90 19 Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets 15 18 -15 62 56 12 Other costs of operations 110 247 -55 527 668 -21 Total other expense 1,450 1,408 3 5,379 5,050 7 Income before income taxes 625 1,011 -38 3,619 2,612 39 Applicable income taxes 143 246 -42 878 620 42 Net income $ 482 765 -37 % $ 2,741 1,992 38 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend Three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Dollars in millions 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest income $ 2,740 2,641 2,516 2,327 2,072 Interest expense 1,018 866 717 509 245 Net interest income 1,722 1,775 1,799 1,818 1,827 Provision for credit losses 225 150 150 120 90 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,497 1,625 1,649 1,698 1,737 Other income Mortgage banking revenues 112 105 107 85 82 Service charges on deposit accounts 121 121 119 113 106 Trust income 159 155 172 194 195 Brokerage services income 26 27 25 24 22 Trading account and non-hedging

derivative gains 11 9 17 12 14 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 4 — 1 — (4) Other revenues from operations 145 143 362 159 267 Total other income 578 560 803 587 682 Other expense Salaries and employee benefits 724 727 738 808 697 Equipment and net occupancy 134 131 129 127 137 Outside data processing and software 114 111 106 106 108 Professional and other services 99 89 100 125 145 FDIC assessments 228 29 28 30 24 Advertising and marketing 26 23 28 31 32 Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets 15 15 15 17 18 Other costs of operations 110 153 149 115 247 Total other expense 1,450 1,278 1,293 1,359 1,408 Income before income taxes 625 907 1,159 926 1,011 Applicable income taxes 143 217 292 224 246 Net income $ 482 690 867 702 765

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet December 31 Dollars in millions 2023 2022 Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,731 1,517 14 % Interest-bearing deposits at banks 28,069 24,959 12 Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities — 3 -100 Trading account 106 118 -10 Investment securities 26,897 25,211 7 Loans and leases: Commercial and industrial 57,010 51,919 10 Real estate – commercial 33,003 35,296 -6 Real estate – consumer 23,264 23,756 -2 Consumer 20,791 20,593 1 Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount 134,068 131,564 2 Less: allowance for credit losses 2,129 1,925 11 Net loans and leases 131,939 129,639 2 Goodwill 8,465 8,490 — Core deposit and other intangible assets 147 209 -30 Other assets 10,910 10,584 3 Total assets $ 208,264 200,730 4 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 49,294 65,502 -25 % Interest-bearing deposits 113,980 98,013 16 Total deposits 163,274 163,515 — Short-term borrowings 5,316 3,555 50 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,516 4,377 3 Long-term borrowings 8,201 3,965 107 Total liabilities 181,307 175,412 3 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred 2,011 2,011 — Common 24,946 23,307 7 Total shareholders’ equity 26,957 25,318 6 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 208,264 200,730 4 % SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS Commercial and industrial previously reported $ 41,850 Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans 10,069 Commercial and industrial after reclassification $ 51,919 Real estate – commercial previously reported $ 45,365 Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans (10,069) Real estate – commercial after reclassification $ 35,296

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Dollars in millions 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,731 1,769 1,848 1,818 1,517 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 28,069 30,114 27,107 22,306 24,959 Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities — — — — 3 Trading account 106 137 137 165 118 Investment securities 26,897 27,336 27,917 28,443 25,211 Loans and leases: Commercial and industrial 57,010 54,891 54,699 53,934 51,919 Real estate – commercial 33,003 33,741 34,634 34,897 35,296 Real estate – consumer 23,264 23,448 23,762 23,790 23,756 Consumer 20,791 20,275 20,249 20,317 20,593 Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount 134,068 132,355 133,344 132,938 131,564 Less: allowance for credit losses 2,129 2,052 1,998 1,975 1,925 Net loans and leases 131,939 130,303 131,346 130,963 129,639 Goodwill 8,465 8,465 8,465 8,490 8,490 Core deposit and other intangible assets 147 162 177 192 209 Other assets 10,910 10,838 10,675 10,579 10,584 Total assets $ 208,264 209,124 207,672 202,956 200,730 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 49,294 53,787 54,938 59,955 65,502 Interest-bearing deposits 113,980 110,341 107,120 99,120 98,013 Total deposits 163,274 164,128 162,058 159,075 163,515 Short-term borrowings 5,316 6,731 7,908 6,995 3,555 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,516 4,946 4,488 4,046 4,377 Long-term borrowings 8,201 7,123 7,417 7,463 3,965 Total liabilities 181,307 182,928 181,871 177,579 175,412 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred 2,011 2,011 2,011 2,011 2,011 Common 24,946 24,185 23,790 23,366 23,307 Total shareholders’ equity 26,957 26,196 25,801 25,377 25,318 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 208,264 209,124 207,672 202,956 200,730 SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS Commercial and industrial previously reported $ 45,058 44,684 43,758 41,850 Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans 9,833 10,015 10,176 10,069 Commercial and industrial after reclassification $ 54,891 54,699 53,934 51,919 Real estate – commercial previously reported $ 43,574 44,649 45,073 45,365 Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans (9,833) (10,015) (10,176) (10,069) Real estate – commercial after reclassification $ 33,741 34,634 34,897 35,296

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates Three months ended Change in balance Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2023 from December 31, Change Dollars in millions 2023 2023 2022 September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 in Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate 2023 2022 Balance Rate Balance Rate balance ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits at banks $ 30,153 5.48 % 26,657 5.40 % 25,089 3.75 % 13 % 20 % $ 26,202 5.19 % 33,435 1.52 % -22 % Federal funds sold and agreements to

resell securities — 5.79 — 5.79 — 4.32 — -78 — 5.39 70 .43 -100 Trading account 123 3.80 136 4.05 122 2.13 -10 1 133 3.20 109 1.49 21 Investment securities 27,490 3.13 27,993 3.14 25,297 2.77 -2 9 27,932 3.09 19,897 2.59 40 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount Commercial and industrial 55,420 7.01 54,567 6.86 49,955 5.65 2 11 54,271 6.71 44,127 4.62 23 Real estate – commercial 33,455 6.54 34,288 6.50 35,773 5.04 -2 -6 34,473 6.33 34,375 4.35 — Real estate – consumer 23,339 4.25 23,573 4.14 23,334 3.92 -1 — 23,614 4.11 21,257 3.75 11 Consumer 20,556 6.42 20,189 6.16 20,344 5.28 2 1 20,380 6.03 19,538 4.65 4 Total loans and leases, net 132,770 6.33 132,617 6.19 129,406 5.12 — 3 132,738 6.07 119,297 4.41 11 Total earning assets 190,536 5.73 187,403 5.62 179,914 4.60 2 6 187,005 5.50 172,808 3.64 8 Goodwill 8,465 8,465 8,494 — — 8,473 7,537 12 Core deposit and other intangible assets 154 170 218 -9 -29 177 179 -1 Other assets 9,597 9,753 9,966 -2 -4 9,742 9,728 — Total assets $ 208,752 205,791 198,592 1 % 5 % $ 205,397 190,252 8 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits Savings and interest-checking deposits $ 93,365 2.58 89,274 2.20 87,068 .76 5 % 7 % $ 89,489 1.95 84,753 .32 6 % Time deposits 21,224 4.30 19,528 4.09 6,182 1.29 9 243 17,131 3.92 4,850 .49 253 Total interest-bearing deposits 114,589 2.90 108,802 2.54 93,250 .80 5 23 106,620 2.27 89,603 .33 19 Short-term borrowings 5,156 5.27 5,346 5.16 1,632 3.24 -4 216 5,758 5.07 936 2.08 515 Long-term borrowings 7,901 5.70 7,240 5.52 3,753 4.65 9 111 7,296 5.49 3,440 3.23 112 Total interest-bearing liabilities 127,646 3.17 121,388 2.83 98,635 .98 5 29 119,674 2.60 93,979 .45 27 Noninterest-bearing deposits 50,124 53,886 70,218 -7 -29 55,474 68,888 -19 Other liabilities 4,482 4,497 4,393 — 2 4,350 3,575 22 Total liabilities 182,252 179,771 173,246 1 5 179,498 166,442 8 Shareholders’ equity 26,500 26,020 25,346 2 5 25,899 23,810 9 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 208,752 205,791 198,592 1 % 5 % $ 205,397 190,252 8 % Net interest spread 2.56 2.79 3.62 2.90 3.19 Contribution of interest-free funds 1.05 1.00 .44 .93 .20 Net interest margin 3.61 % 3.79 % 4.06 % 3.83 % 3.39 % SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS Commercial and industrial previously reported $ 44,625 7.01 40,038 5.76 $ 34,926 4.68 Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans 9,942 9,917 9,201 Commercial and industrial after reclassification $ 54,567 6.86 49,955 5.65 $ 44,127 4.62 Real estate – commercial previously reported $ 44,230 6.41 45,690 5.06 $ 43,576 4.35 Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans (9,942) (9,917) (9,201) Real estate – commercial after reclassification $ 34,288 6.50 35,773 5.04 $ 34,375 4.35

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income statement data In millions, except per share Net income Net income $ 482 765 $ 2,741 1,992 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) 12 14 48 43 Merger-related expenses (1) — 33 — 431 Net operating income $ 494 812 2,789 2,466 Earnings per common share Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.74 4.29 $ 15.79 11.53 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) .07 .08 .29 .26 Merger-related expenses (1) — .20 — 2.63 Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 2.81 4.57 16.08 14.42 Other expense Other expense $ 1,450 1,408 $ 5,379 5,050 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (15) (18) (62) (56) Merger-related expenses — (45) — (338) Noninterest operating expense $ 1,435 1,345 $ 5,317 4,656 Merger-related expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ — 4 $ — 102 Equipment and net occupancy — 2 — 7 Outside data processing and software — 2 — 5 Professional and other services — 16 — 72 Advertising and marketing — 5 — 9 Other costs of operations — 16 — 143 Other expense — 45 — 338 Provision for credit losses — — — 242 Total $ — 45 $ — 580 Efficiency ratio Noninterest operating expense (numerator) $ 1,435 1,345 $ 5,317 4,656 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,735 1,841 $ 7,169 5,861 Other income 578 682 2,528 2,357 Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 4 (4) 4 (6) Denominator $ 2,309 2,527 $ 9,693 8,224 Efficiency ratio 62.1 % 53.3 % 54.9 % 56.6 % Balance sheet data In millions Average assets Average assets $ 208,752 198,592 $ 205,397 190,252 Goodwill (8,465) (8,494) (8,473) (7,537) Core deposit and other intangible assets (154) (218) (177) (179) Deferred taxes 39 54 44 43 Average tangible assets $ 200,172 189,934 $ 196,791 182,579 Average common equity Average total equity $ 26,500 25,346 $ 25,899 23,810 Preferred stock (2,011) (2,011) (2,011) (1,946) Average common equity 24,489 23,335 23,888 21,864 Goodwill (8,465) (8,494) (8,473) (7,537) Core deposit and other intangible assets (154) (218) (177) (179) Deferred taxes 39 54 44 43 Average tangible common equity $ 15,909 14,677 $ 15,282 14,191 At end of quarter Total assets Total assets $ 208,264 200,730 Goodwill (8,465) (8,490) Core deposit and other intangible assets (147) (209) Deferred taxes 37 51 Total tangible assets $ 199,689 192,082 Total common equity Total equity $ 26,957 25,318 Preferred stock (2,011) (2,011) Common equity 24,946 23,307 Goodwill (8,465) (8,490) Core deposit and other intangible assets (147) (209) Deferred taxes 37 51 Total tangible common equity $ 16,371 14,659

_______________ (1) After any related tax effect.