M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) announces fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results
Press Releases

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) announces fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — M&T Bank Corporation (“M&T” or “the Company”) reports quarterly net income of $482 million or $2.74 of diluted earnings per common share and full-year net income of $2.74 billion or $15.79 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

4Q23

3Q23

4Q22

2023

2022

Earnings Highlights






Net interest income

$

1,722

$

1,775

$

1,827

$

7,115

$

5,822

Taxable-equivalent adjustment

13


15


14


54


39

Net interest income – taxable-equivalent

1,735


1,790


1,841


7,169


5,861

Provision for credit losses

225


150


90


645


517

Noninterest income

578


560


682


2,528


2,357

Noninterest expense

1,450


1,278


1,408


5,379


5,050

Net income

482


690


765


2,741


1,992

Net income available to common shareholders – diluted

457


664


739


2,636


1,891

Diluted earnings per common share

2.74


3.98


4.29


15.79


11.53

Return on average assets – annualized

.92

%

1.33

%

1.53

%

1.33

%

1.05

%

Return on average common shareholders’ equity – annualized

7.41

%

10.99

%

12.59

%

11.06

%

8.67

%

Average Balance Sheet






Total assets

$

208,752

$

205,791

$

198,592

$

205,397

$

190,252

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

30,153


26,657


25,089


26,202


33,435

Investment securities

27,490


27,993


25,297


27,932


19,897

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount

132,770


132,617


129,406


132,738


119,297

Deposits

164,713


162,688


163,468


162,094


158,491

Borrowings

13,057


12,585


5,385


13,054


4,376

Selected Ratios






(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)














Net interest margin

3.61

%

3.79

%

4.06

%

3.83

%

3.39

%

Efficiency ratio

62.1


53.7


53.3


54.9


56.6

Net charge-offs to average total loans – annualized

.44


.29


.12


.33


.13

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.59


1.55


1.46


1.59


1.46

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.62


1.77


1.85


1.62


1.85

Common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio (1)

10.98


10.95


10.44


10.98


10.44

Common shareholders’ equity per share

$

150.15

$

145.72

$

137.68

$

150.15

$

137.68

(1) December 31, 2023 CET1 capital ratio is estimated.

Financial Highlights

  • The CET1 capital ratio increased 3 basis points to an estimated 10.98% at December 31, 2023, compared with 10.95% at September 30, 2023, modestly strengthening the Company’s capital position.
  • Net interest margin of 3.61% in the recent quarter narrowed from 3.79% in the third quarter of 2023 reflecting higher costs paid on deposits amidst a continued shift of customer funds to interest-bearing products.
  • Growth in average commercial and industrial loans in the recent quarter was largely offset by a decline in commercial real estate loans.
  • Reflecting continued demand for interest-bearing products, average deposits increased 1% from the third quarter of 2023.
  • Higher provision for credit losses in the recent quarter reflects continued pressure on investor-owned commercial real estate borrowers and a $1.7 billion increase in loan balances from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023.
  • Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 includes an FDIC special assessment of $197 million ($146 million net of tax or $0.88 of diluted earnings per common share).

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

“M&T enters 2024 with stronger levels of capital, liquidity and credit reserves than a year earlier. Average commercial and consumer loans as well as average deposits all increased in the final quarter of 2023, and expenses remained well controlled after considering the FDIC special assessment. With commercial real estate values and higher interest rates impacting our commercial clientele, our relationship-based approach gives us confidence in our ability to work through those challenges with our customers and appropriately assess the associated credit risk and loss reserves. Over the past year we have strengthened relationships with our customers and welcomed new ones. We thank our employees for consistently showing up within the communities we serve to make a difference.”

Daryl N. Bible, M&T’s Chief Financial Officer

Contact: 

Investor Relations:

Brian Klock

716.842.5138

Media Relations:

Frank Lentini

929.651.0447

 

 Non-GAAP Measures (1)
























Change

4Q23 vs.




Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

4Q23 

3Q23 

3Q23 

4Q22 

4Q22 
















Net operating income

$

494

$

702


-30

%

$

812


-39

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

2.81

$

4.05


-31

%

$

4.57


-39

%

Annualized return on average tangible assets

.98

%

1.41

%




1.70

%


Annualized return on average tangible common equity

11.70

%

17.41

%




21.29

%


Efficiency ratio

62.1

%

53.7

%




53.3

%


Tangible equity per common share

$

98.54

$

93.99


5

%

$

86.59


14

%

_______________

(1)  A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a “net operating” or “tangible” basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be “nonoperating” in nature.

Merger-related expenses associated with the People’s United Financial, Inc. (“People’s United”) acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of:

  • Professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers.
  • Costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs.
  • An initial provision for credit losses of $242 million in the second quarter of 2022 on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date.

The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the year ended December 31, 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, diluted net operating earnings per common share were $16.08, compared with $14.42 in 2022. Net operating income was $2.79 billion and $2.47 billion in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders’ equity, net operating income in 2023 was 1.42% and 17.60%, respectively, compared with 1.35% and 16.70%, respectively, in 2022. 

 Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
























Change

4Q23 vs.




Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q23 

3Q23 

3Q23 

4Q22 

4Q22 
















Average earning assets

$

190,536

$

187,403


2

%

$

179,914


6

%

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$

127,646

$

121,388


5

%

$

98,635


29

%

Net interest income – taxable-equivalent

$

1,735

$

1,790


-3

%

$

1,841


-6

%

Yield on average earning assets

5.73

%

5.62

%




4.60

%


Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.17

%

2.83

%




0.98

%


Net interest spread

2.56

%

2.79

%




3.62

%


Net interest margin

3.61

%

3.79

%




4.06

%


Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $55 million, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2023.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.8 billion and the rates paid on such deposits rose 36 basis points.
  • Average long-term borrowings increased $661 million.
  • The yield on average loans and leases increased 14 basis points.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.5 billion.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $106 million, or 6%, compared with the year-earlier quarter.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits rose $21.3 billion and the rates paid on those deposits increased 210 basis points.
  • Average borrowings increased $7.7 billion.
  • Yields earned on average loans and leases and average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 121 basis points and 173 basis points, respectively.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks and average loans and leases increased $5.1 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively.
  • The yield on average investment securities increased by 36 basis points.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $7.17 billion in 2023, an increase of $1.31 billion, or 22% from $5.86 billion in 2022.

  • Average earning assets increased $14.2 billion to $187.0 billion in 2023 from $172.8 billion in 2022, reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of assets acquired from People’s United on April 1, 2022, partially offset by lower average interest-bearing deposits at banks.
  • Yields on average loans and leases and interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 166 basis points and 367 basis points, respectively.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $25.7 billion also reflecting the impact of one additional quarter of liabilities assumed in the acquisition of People’s United.
  • Rates paid on average interest-bearing deposits increased 194 basis points.

 

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality
























Change

4Q23 vs.




Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q23 

3Q23 

3Q23 

4Q22 

4Q22 
















At end of quarter














Nonaccrual loans

$

2,166

$

2,342


-8

%

$

2,439


-11

%

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

39


37


4

%

41


-7

%

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,205

$

2,379


-7

%

$

2,480


-11

%

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$

339

$

354


-4

%

$

491


-31

%

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.62

%

1.77

%




1.85

%


















Allowance for credit losses

$

2,129

$

2,052


4

%

$

1,925


11

%

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.59

%

1.55

%




1.46

%


















For the period














Provision for credit losses

$

225

$

150


50

%

$

90


150

%

Net charge-offs

$

148

$

96


54

%

$

40


268

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.44

%

.29

%




.12

%


_______________

(1)  Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $225 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $150 million in the immediately preceding quarter, compared with $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The comparatively higher provisions for credit losses in the most recent two quarters as compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 reflect commercial real estate values and higher interest rates contributing to a modest deterioration in the performance of loans to commercial borrowers. The provision for credit losses was $645 million in 2023, compared with $517 million in 2022. As previously described, included in the second quarter of 2022 was the $242 million provision related to loans obtained in the People’s United acquisition that were considered non-PCD. Reflective of variability in the timing and amount of commercial real estate charge-offs, net charge-offs totaled $148 million in 2023’s fourth quarter as compared with $96 million in the immediately preceding quarter. Net charge-offs were $40 million in the year-earlier quarter. As compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter, the two most recent quarter net charge-offs reflect higher levels of commercial real estate loan and commercial and industrial loan net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $442 million and $160 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively, representing .33% and .13%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.17 billion at December 31, 2023, $176 million lower than at September 30, 2023 and $272 million lower than at December 31, 2022. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with the immediately preceding quarter end was attributable to a decline in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans, including the impact of net charge-offs, and residential real estate nonaccrual loans. The decrease in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023 as compared with December 31, 2022 was predominantly due to lower levels of commercial real estate nonaccrual loans and residential real estate nonaccrual loans, partially offset by a rise in commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans.

 Noninterest Income
























Change

4Q23 vs.




Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q23  

3Q23  

3Q23 

4Q22  

4Q22 

Mortgage banking revenues

$

112

$

105


8

%

$

82


38

%

Service charges on deposit accounts

121


121





106


14

%

Trust income

159


155


2

%

195


-19

%

Brokerage services income

26


27


-3

%

22


17

%

Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains

11


9


23

%

14


-18

%

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

4








(4)



Other revenues from operations

145


143


2

%

267


-45

%

Total

$

578

$

560


3

%

$

682


-15

%

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $19 million, or 3%, as compared with 2023’s third quarter.

  • Mortgage banking revenues increased $8 million reflecting higher margins on sales of commercial real estate loans.
  • Gain (loss) on bank investment securities increased $4 million, which includes unrealized gains on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred stock and other equity securities.
  • Trust income increased $3 million reflecting improved sales activity.
  • Other revenues from operations rose $3 million resulting from comparatively favorable letter of credit and other credit-related fees.

Noninterest income declined $103 million, or 15%, as compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter.

  • Other revenues from operations declined $121 million due to a $136 million gain on sale of M&T Insurance Agency (“MTIA”) in fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a rise in tax-exempt income earned from bank owned life insurance and higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees.
  • Trust income decreased $36 million reflecting lower revenues associated with the Company’s Collective Investment Trust (“CIT”) business following its sale in April 2023.
  • Mortgage banking revenues rose $31 million due to higher servicing income related to the bulk purchase of residential real estate loan servicing rights in the first quarter of 2023 and higher gains on sales of commercial and residential real estate loans.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $15 million predominantly due to People’s United conversion-related fee waivers in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a rise in commercial service charges.

Noninterest income rose $172 million, or 7%, to $2.53 billion in 2023 as compared with $2.36 billion in 2022, reflecting the sale of the CIT business in the second quarter of 2023, the sale of MTIA in the fourth quarter of 2022 and one additional quarter of revenues in 2023 from operations acquired from People’s United. Other favorable factors contributing to the rise in noninterest income included higher mortgage banking revenues and trading account and non-hedging derivatives gains.

 Noninterest Expense
























Change

4Q23 vs.




Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q23

3Q23

3Q23

4Q22

4Q22

Salaries and employee benefits

$

724

$

727




$

697


4

%

Equipment and net occupancy

134


131


2

%

137


-2

%

Outside data processing and software

114


111


3

%

108


6

%

Professional and other services

99


89


12

%

145


-32

%

FDIC assessments

228


29


676

%

24


849

%

Advertising and marketing

26


23


11

%

32


-22

%

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

15


15





18


-15

%

Other costs of operations

110


153


-28

%

247


-55

%

Total

$

1,450

$

1,278


14

%

$

1,408


3

%

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company began presenting “professional and other services” as an individual component of “other expense” while combining the presentation of “printing, postage, and supplies” into “other costs of operations” within the Consolidated Statement of Income. Prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

Noninterest expense aggregated $1.45 billion in the recent quarter, up from $1.28 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets considered to be nonoperating in nature, noninterest operating expenses increased $173 million, or 14%, to $1.44 billion in the recent quarter from $1.26 billion in the immediately preceding quarter.

  • Fourth quarter of 2023 expenses include a $197 million special assessment from the FDIC.
  • Professional and other services operating expenses rose $10 million reflecting lower legal-related expenses in 2023’s third quarter.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $43 million reflecting losses associated with certain retail banking activities recognized in the third quarter of 2023 and lower merchant discount and credit card fees.

Noninterest expense increased $42 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $1.35 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 after excluding $45 million of merger-related expenses, considered to be nonoperating in nature, associated with the People’s United acquisition and $18 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets. Noninterest operating expenses increased $90 million, or 7%, from the year-earlier quarter inclusive of the following:

  • FDIC assessments increased $204 million reflecting the $197 million FDIC special assessment.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $122 million reflecting a $135 million charitable contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation in the year-earlier quarter.
  • Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $31 million reflecting higher severance and other employee benefits expenses.
  • Professional and other services operating expenses declined $30 million including lower sub-advisory fees resulting from the sale of the CIT business.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense aggregated $5.38 billion, compared with $5.05 billion in 2022. Noninterest operating expenses were $5.32 billion in 2023, compared with $4.66 billion in 2022 after excluding $338 million of merger-related expenses, considered to be nonoperating in nature, incurred in 2022 associated with the People’s United acquisition and $62 million and $56 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets in 2023 and 2022, respectively. The $661 million increase in noninterest operating expenses reflected one additional quarter of operations acquired from People’s United, higher salaries and employee benefits expenses from merit and other salary increases, a rise in incentive compensation and increases in employee benefits costs, including severance, and higher FDIC assessments inclusive of the special assessment in the recent quarter.

 Average Earning Assets
























Change

4Q23 vs.




Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q23

3Q23

3Q23

4Q22

4Q22

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

30,153

$

26,657


13

%

$

25,089


20

%

Trading account

123


136


-10

%

122


1

%

Investment securities

27,490


27,993


-2

%

25,297


9

%

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount














Commercial and industrial

55,420


54,567


2

%

49,955


11

%

Real estate – commercial

33,455


34,288


-2

%

35,773


-6

%

Real estate – consumer

23,339


23,573


-1

%

23,334



Consumer

20,556


20,189


2

%

20,344


1

%

Total loans and leases, net

132,770


132,617





129,406


3

%

Total earning assets

$

190,536

$

187,403


2

%

$

179,914


6

%

At December 31, 2023, the Company reclassified the substantial majority of its loans secured by commercial real estate that were considered owner-occupied to commercial and industrial loans to reflect the variation in the management and underlying risk profile of such loans as compared with investor-owned commercial real estate loans. Prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

Average earning assets increased $3.1 billion, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2023.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.5 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings.
  • Average loans and leases increased a modest $153 million primarily reflective of growth in average balances of commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans, largely offset by a decline in average commercial real estate and residential real estate loans. The growth in commercial and industrial loans was mainly attributable to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers.
  • Average investment securities declined $503 million primarily due to pay downs of fixed rate mortgage-backed securities.

Average earning assets increased $10.6 billion, or 6%, from the year-earlier fourth quarter.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $5.1 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and higher levels of borrowings.
  • Average loans and leases increased $3.4 billion predominantly due to higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a $2.3 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.
  • Average investment securities increased $2.2 billion due to the purchases of additional investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

 

 Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
























Change

4Q23 vs.




Change

4Q23 vs.

($ in millions)

4Q23

3Q23

3Q23

4Q22

4Q22

Interest-bearing deposits














Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

93,365

$

89,274


5

%

$

87,068


7

%

Time deposits

21,224


19,528


9

%

6,182


243

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

114,589


108,802


5

%

93,250


23

%

Short-term borrowings

5,156


5,346


-4

%

1,632


216

%

Long-term borrowings

7,901


7,240


9

%

3,753


111

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

127,646

$

121,388


5

%

$

98,635


29

%

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $6.3 billion, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2023.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.8 billion, including a $4.8 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.
  • Average borrowings increased $472 million predominantly due to the issuance of medium-term senior notes totaling $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by modestly lower levels of average short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) of New York.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $29.0 billion, or 29%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits rose $21.3 billion, including an $11.6 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.
  • Average borrowings increased $7.7 billion reflecting the issuances of senior notes totaling $3.5 billion and $1.0 billion in the first and fourth quarters of 2023, respectively, and increases in short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York.

 

 Capital












4Q23 

3Q23 

4Q22 

CET1

10.98

%

(1)

10.95

%

10.44

%

Tier 1 capital

12.29

%

(1)

12.27

%

11.79

%

Total capital

13.99

%

(1)

13.99

%

13.60

%

Tangible capital – common

8.20

%

7.78

%

7.63

%

_______________

(1)  December 31, 2023 capital ratios are estimated.

M&T’s capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T’s common and preferred stock totaled $217 million and $25 million, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. M&T did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.98% as of December 31, 2023. M&T’s total risk-weighted assets at December 31, 2023 are estimated to be $154 billion.

M&T repurchased 3,838,157 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the first quarter of 2023 for a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $600 million. There were no other share repurchases in 2023. M&T repurchased a total of 10,453,282 shares for a total cost of $1.8 billion in 2022.

Other

In the fourth quarter of 2023 the Company completed modifications to its management reporting system to conform its internal profitability reporting with certain organizational changes that resulted in the realignment of its business operations into three reportable segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank and Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The change will be reflected in the Company’s upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T’s conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ423. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T’s website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday January 25, 2024 by calling (800) 839-2485, or (402) 220-7222 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T’s website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T’s principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T’s Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T’s business, and management’s beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T’s business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T’s control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “estimate,” “continue,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecast.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events and developments in the financial services industry, including industry conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in the Company’s credit ratings; the impact of the People’s United acquisition; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries’ future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T’s initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights


Three months ended




Year ended




December 31




December 31



Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands

2023

2022

Change 

2023

2022

Change 

Performance
















Net income

$

482


765


-37

%

$

2,741


1,992


38

%

Net income available to common shareholders

457


739


-38

%

2,636


1,891


39

%

Per common share:
















Basic earnings

$

2.75


4.32


-36

%

$

15.85


11.59


37

%

Diluted earnings

2.74


4.29


-36

%

15.79


11.53


37

%

Cash dividends

1.30


1.20


8

%

5.20


4.80


8

%

Common shares outstanding:
















Average – diluted (1)

166,731


172,149


-3

%

167,002


164,030


2

%

Period end (2)

166,149


169,285


-2

%

166,149


169,285


-2

%

Return on (annualized):
















Average total assets

.92

%

1.53

%




1.33

%

1.05

%


Average common shareholders’ equity

7.41

%

12.59

%




11.06

%

8.67

%


Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,735


1,841


-6

%

$

7,169


5,861


22

%

Yield on average earning assets

5.73

%

4.60

%




5.50

%

3.64

%


Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.17

%

.98

%




2.60

%

.45

%


Net interest spread

2.56

%

3.62

%




2.90

%

3.19

%


Contribution of interest-free funds

1.05

%

.44

%




.93

%

.20

%


Net interest margin

3.61

%

4.06

%




3.83

%

3.39

%


Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.44

%

.12

%




.33

%

.13

%


Net operating results (3)
















Net operating income

$

494


812


-39

%

$

2,789


2,466


13

%

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

2.81


4.57


-39

%

16.08


14.42


12

%

Return on (annualized):
















Average tangible assets

.98

%

1.70

%




1.42

%

1.35

%


Average tangible common equity

11.70

%

21.29

%




17.60

%

16.70

%


Efficiency ratio

62.1

%

53.3

%




54.9

%

56.6

%





















At December 31










Loan quality

2023

2022

Change 









Nonaccrual loans

$

2,166


2,439


-11

%








Real estate and other foreclosed assets

39


41


-7

%








Total nonperforming assets

$

2,205


2,480


-11

%








Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

339


491


-31

%








Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
















Nonaccrual loans

$

53


44


22

%








Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

298


363


-18

%








Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.62

%

1.85

%











Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.59

%

1.46

%











_______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

 

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend


Three months ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Performance













Net income

$

482


690


867


702


765

Net income available to common shareholders

457


664


841


676


739

Per common share:













Basic earnings

$

2.75


4.00


5.07


4.03


4.32

Diluted earnings

2.74


3.98


5.05


4.01


4.29

Cash dividends

1.30


1.30


1.30


1.30


1.20

Common shares outstanding:













Average – diluted (1)

166,731


166,570


166,320


168,410


172,149

Period end (2)

166,149


165,970


165,894


165,865


169,285

Return on (annualized):













Average total assets

.92

%

1.33

%

1.70

%

1.40

%

1.53

%

Average common shareholders’ equity

7.41

%

10.99

%

14.27

%

11.74

%

12.59

%

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,735


1,790


1,813


1,832


1,841

Yield on average earning assets

5.73

%

5.62

%

5.46

%

5.16

%

4.60

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.17

%

2.83

%

2.43

%

1.86

%

.98

%

Net interest spread

2.56

%

2.79

%

3.03

%

3.30

%

3.62

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

1.05

%

1.00

%

.88

%

.74

%

.44

%

Net interest margin

3.61

%

3.79

%

3.91

%

4.04

%

4.06

%

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.44

%

.29

%

.38

%

.22

%

.12

%

Net operating results (3)













Net operating income

$

494


702


879


715


812

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

2.81


4.05


5.12


4.09


4.57

Return on (annualized):













Average tangible assets

.98

%

1.41

%

1.80

%

1.49

%

1.70

%

Average tangible common equity

11.70

%

17.41

%

22.73

%

19.00

%

21.29

%

Efficiency ratio

62.1

%

53.7

%

48.9

%

55.5

%

53.3

%
















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Loan quality

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,166


2,342


2,435


2,557


2,439

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

39


37


43


44


41

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,205


2,379


2,478


2,601


2,480

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$

339


354


380


407


491

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:













Nonaccrual loans

$

53


40


40


42


44

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

298


269


294


306


363

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans

1.62

%

1.77

%

1.83

%

1.92

%

1.85

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.59

%

1.55

%

1.50

%

1.49

%

1.46

%

_______________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended




Year ended





December 31




December 31



Dollars in millions

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Interest income

$

2,740


2,072


32

%

$

10,224


6,247


64

%

Interest expense

1,018


245


316


3,109


425


631

Net interest income

1,722


1,827


-6


7,115


5,822


22

Provision for credit losses

225


90


150


645


517


25

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,497


1,737


-14


6,470


5,305


22

Other income

















Mortgage banking revenues

112


82


38


409


357


15

Service charges on deposit accounts

121


106


14


475


447


6

Trust income

159


195


-19


680


741


-8

Brokerage services income

26


22


17


102


88


17

Trading account and non-hedging

     derivative gains

11


14


-18


49


27


84

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

4


(4)





4


(6)



Other revenues from operations

145


267


-45


809


703


15

Total other income

578


682


-15


2,528


2,357


7

Other expense

















Salaries and employee benefits

724


697


4


2,997


2,787


8

Equipment and net occupancy

134


137


-2


520


474


10

Outside data processing and software

114


108


6


437


376


16

Professional and other services

99


145


-32


413


509


-19

FDIC assessments

228


24


849


315


90


249

Advertising and marketing

26


32


-22


108


90


19

Amortization of core deposit and other

     intangible assets

15


18


-15


62


56


12

Other costs of operations

110


247


-55


527


668


-21

Total other expense

1,450


1,408


3


5,379


5,050


7

Income before income taxes

625


1,011


-38


3,619


2,612


39

Applicable income taxes

143


246


-42


878


620


42

Net income

$

482


765


-37

%

$

2,741


1,992


38

%

 

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Dollars in millions

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Interest income

$

2,740


2,641


2,516


2,327


2,072

Interest expense

1,018


866


717


509


245

Net interest income

1,722


1,775


1,799


1,818


1,827

Provision for credit losses

225


150


150


120


90

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,497


1,625


1,649


1,698


1,737

Other income














Mortgage banking revenues

112


105


107


85


82

Service charges on deposit accounts

121


121


119


113


106

Trust income

159


155


172


194


195

Brokerage services income

26


27


25


24


22

Trading account and non-hedging

     derivative gains

11


9


17


12


14

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

4





1





(4)

Other revenues from operations

145


143


362


159


267

Total other income

578


560


803


587


682

Other expense














Salaries and employee benefits

724


727


738


808


697

Equipment and net occupancy

134


131


129


127


137

Outside data processing and software

114


111


106


106


108

Professional and other services

99


89


100


125


145

FDIC assessments

228


29


28


30


24

Advertising and marketing

26


23


28


31


32

Amortization of core deposit and other

     intangible assets

15


15


15


17


18

Other costs of operations

110


153


149


115


247

Total other expense

1,450


1,278


1,293


1,359


1,408

Income before income taxes

625


907


1,159


926


1,011

Applicable income taxes

143


217


292


224


246

Net income

$

482


690


867


702


765

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



December 31




Dollars in millions

2023

2022

Change  

ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

1,731


1,517


14

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

28,069


24,959


12

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities




3


-100

Trading account

106


118


-10

Investment securities

26,897


25,211


7

Loans and leases:









Commercial and industrial

57,010


51,919


10

Real estate – commercial

33,003


35,296


-6

Real estate – consumer

23,264


23,756


-2

Consumer

20,791


20,593


1

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

134,068


131,564


2

Less: allowance for credit losses

2,129


1,925


11

Net loans and leases

131,939


129,639


2

Goodwill

8,465


8,490




Core deposit and other intangible assets

147


209


-30

Other assets

10,910


10,584


3

Total assets

$

208,264


200,730


4

%











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

49,294


65,502


-25

%

Interest-bearing deposits

113,980


98,013


16

Total deposits

163,274


163,515




Short-term borrowings

5,316


3,555


50

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,516


4,377


3

Long-term borrowings

8,201


3,965


107

Total liabilities

181,307


175,412


3

Shareholders’ equity:









Preferred

2,011


2,011




Common

24,946


23,307


7

Total shareholders’ equity

26,957


25,318


6

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

208,264


200,730


4

%

































SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS

Commercial and industrial previously reported



$

41,850




Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans




10,069




Commercial and industrial after reclassification



$

51,919















Real estate – commercial previously reported



$

45,365




Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans




(10,069)




Real estate – commercial after reclassification



$

35,296




 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Dollars in millions

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

ASSETS













Cash and due from banks

$

1,731


1,769


1,848


1,818


1,517

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

28,069


30,114


27,107


22,306


24,959

Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities













3

Trading account

106


137


137


165


118

Investment securities

26,897


27,336


27,917


28,443


25,211

Loans and leases:













Commercial and industrial

57,010


54,891


54,699


53,934


51,919

Real estate – commercial

33,003


33,741


34,634


34,897


35,296

Real estate – consumer

23,264


23,448


23,762


23,790


23,756

Consumer

20,791


20,275


20,249


20,317


20,593

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount

134,068


132,355


133,344


132,938


131,564

Less: allowance for credit losses

2,129


2,052


1,998


1,975


1,925

Net loans and leases

131,939


130,303


131,346


130,963


129,639

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


8,465


8,490


8,490

Core deposit and other intangible assets

147


162


177


192


209

Other assets

10,910


10,838


10,675


10,579


10,584

Total assets

$

208,264


209,124


207,672


202,956


200,730















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

49,294


53,787


54,938


59,955


65,502

Interest-bearing deposits

113,980


110,341


107,120


99,120


98,013

Total deposits

163,274


164,128


162,058


159,075


163,515

Short-term borrowings

5,316


6,731


7,908


6,995


3,555

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,516


4,946


4,488


4,046


4,377

Long-term borrowings

8,201


7,123


7,417


7,463


3,965

Total liabilities

181,307


182,928


181,871


177,579


175,412

Shareholders’ equity:













Preferred

2,011


2,011


2,011


2,011


2,011

Common

24,946


24,185


23,790


23,366


23,307

Total shareholders’ equity

26,957


26,196


25,801


25,377


25,318

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

208,264


209,124


207,672


202,956


200,730













































SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS

Commercial and industrial previously reported


$

45,058


44,684


43,758


41,850

Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans



9,833


10,015


10,176


10,069

Commercial and industrial after reclassification


$

54,891


54,699


53,934


51,919















Real estate – commercial previously reported


$

43,574


44,649


45,073


45,365

Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans



(9,833)


(10,015)


(10,176)


(10,069)

Real estate – commercial after reclassification


$

33,741


34,634


34,897


35,296

 

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates




Three months ended


Change in balance


Year ended








December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31, 2023 from


December 31,


Change

Dollars in millions

2023


2023


2022


September 30,


December 31,


2023


2022


in




Balance 


Rate 


Balance 


Rate 


Balance 


Rate 


2023


2022


Balance 


Rate 


Balance 


Rate 


balance 

ASSETS




















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$

30,153


5.48

%

26,657


5.40

%

25,089


3.75

%

13

%

20

%

$

26,202


5.19

%

33,435


1.52

%

-22

%

Federal funds sold and agreements to

     resell securities




5.79





5.79





4.32





-78





5.39


70


.43


-100

Trading account

123


3.80


136


4.05


122


2.13


-10


1


133


3.20


109


1.49


21

Investment securities

27,490


3.13


27,993


3.14


25,297


2.77


-2


9


27,932


3.09


19,897


2.59


40

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount







































Commercial and industrial

55,420


7.01


54,567


6.86


49,955


5.65


2


11


54,271


6.71


44,127


4.62


23

Real estate – commercial

33,455


6.54


34,288


6.50


35,773


5.04


-2


-6


34,473


6.33


34,375


4.35




Real estate – consumer

23,339


4.25


23,573


4.14


23,334


3.92


-1





23,614


4.11


21,257


3.75


11

Consumer

20,556


6.42


20,189


6.16


20,344


5.28


2


1


20,380


6.03


19,538


4.65


4

Total loans and leases, net

132,770


6.33


132,617


6.19


129,406


5.12





3


132,738


6.07


119,297


4.41


11

Total earning assets

190,536


5.73


187,403


5.62


179,914


4.60


2


6


187,005


5.50


172,808


3.64


8

Goodwill

8,465





8,465





8,494











8,473





7,537





12

Core deposit and other intangible assets

154





170





218





-9


-29


177





179





-1

Other assets

9,597





9,753





9,966





-2


-4


9,742





9,728







Total assets

$

208,752





205,791





198,592





1

%

5

%

$

205,397





190,252





8

%









































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY







































Interest-bearing deposits







































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$

93,365


2.58


89,274


2.20


87,068


.76


5

%

7

%

$

89,489


1.95


84,753


.32


6

%

Time deposits

21,224


4.30


19,528


4.09


6,182


1.29


9


243


17,131


3.92


4,850


.49


253

Total interest-bearing deposits

114,589


2.90


108,802


2.54


93,250


.80


5


23


106,620


2.27


89,603


.33


19

Short-term borrowings

5,156


5.27


5,346


5.16


1,632


3.24


-4


216


5,758


5.07


936


2.08


515

Long-term borrowings

7,901


5.70


7,240


5.52


3,753


4.65


9


111


7,296


5.49


3,440


3.23


112

Total interest-bearing liabilities

127,646


3.17


121,388


2.83


98,635


.98


5


29


119,674


2.60


93,979


.45


27

Noninterest-bearing deposits

50,124





53,886





70,218





-7


-29


55,474





68,888





-19

Other liabilities

4,482





4,497





4,393








2


4,350





3,575





22

Total liabilities

182,252





179,771





173,246





1


5


179,498





166,442





8

Shareholders’ equity

26,500





26,020





25,346





2


5


25,899





23,810





9

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

208,752





205,791





198,592





1

%

5

%

$

205,397





190,252





8

%









































Net interest spread




2.56





2.79





3.62











2.90





3.19




Contribution of interest-free funds




1.05





1.00





.44











.93





.20




Net interest margin




3.61

%



3.79

%



4.06

%









3.83

%



3.39

%





























































































































SUMMARY OF RECLASSIFICATION OF OWNER-OCCUPIED LOANS

Commercial and industrial previously reported

$

44,625


7.01


40,038


5.76













$

34,926


4.68




Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans


9,942





9,917

















9,201







Commercial and industrial after reclassification

$

54,567


6.86


49,955


5.65













$

44,127


4.62













































Real estate – commercial previously reported

$

44,230


6.41


45,690


5.06













$

43,576


4.35




Reclassification of certain owner-occupied loans


(9,942)





(9,917)

















(9,201)







Real estate – commercial after reclassification

$

34,288


6.50


35,773


5.04













$

34,375


4.35




 

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended

Year ended


December 31

December 31


2023

2022

2023

2022

Income statement data











In millions, except per share











Net income











Net income

$

482


765

$

2,741


1,992

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

12


14


48


43

Merger-related expenses (1)




33





431

Net operating income

$

494


812


2,789


2,466

Earnings per common share











Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.74


4.29

$

15.79


11.53

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.07


.08


.29


.26

Merger-related expenses (1)




.20





2.63

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

2.81


4.57


16.08


14.42

Other expense











Other expense

$

1,450


1,408

$

5,379


5,050

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(15)


(18)


(62)


(56)

Merger-related expenses




(45)





(338)

Noninterest operating expense

$

1,435


1,345

$

5,317


4,656

Merger-related expenses











Salaries and employee benefits

$




4

$




102

Equipment and net occupancy




2





7

Outside data processing and software




2





5

Professional and other services




16





72

Advertising and marketing




5





9

Other costs of operations




16





143

Other expense




45





338

Provision for credit losses










242

Total

$




45

$




580

Efficiency ratio











Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

1,435


1,345

$

5,317


4,656

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,735


1,841

$

7,169


5,861

Other income

578


682


2,528


2,357

Less:  Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

4


(4)


4


(6)

Denominator

$

2,309


2,527

$

9,693


8,224

Efficiency ratio

62.1

%

53.3

%

54.9

%

56.6

%

Balance sheet data











In millions











Average assets











Average assets

$

208,752


198,592

$

205,397


190,252

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,494)


(8,473)


(7,537)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(154)


(218)


(177)


(179)

Deferred taxes

39


54


44


43

Average tangible assets

$

200,172


189,934

$

196,791


182,579

Average common equity











Average total equity

$

26,500


25,346

$

25,899


23,810

Preferred stock

(2,011)


(2,011)


(2,011)


(1,946)

Average common equity

24,489


23,335


23,888


21,864

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,494)


(8,473)


(7,537)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(154)


(218)


(177)


(179)

Deferred taxes

39


54


44


43

Average tangible common equity

$

15,909


14,677

$

15,282


14,191

At end of quarter











Total assets











Total assets

$

208,264


200,730






Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,490)






Core deposit and other intangible assets

(147)


(209)






Deferred taxes

37


51






Total tangible assets

$

199,689


192,082






Total common equity











Total equity

$

26,957


25,318






Preferred stock

(2,011)


(2,011)






Common equity

24,946


23,307






Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,490)






Core deposit and other intangible assets

(147)


(209)






Deferred taxes

37


51






Total tangible common equity

$

16,371


14,659






_______________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

 

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Income statement data














In millions, except per share














Net income














Net income

$

482


690


867


702


765

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

12


12


12


13


14

Merger-related expenses (1)













33

Net operating income

$

494


702


879


715


812

Earnings per common share














Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.74


3.98


5.05


4.01


4.29

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.07


.07


.07


.08


.08

Merger-related expenses (1)













.20

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$

2.81


4.05


5.12


4.09


4.57

Other expense














Other expense

$

1,450


1,278


1,293


1,359


1,408

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(15)


(15)


(15)


(17)


(18)

Merger-related expenses













(45)

Noninterest operating expense

$

1,435


1,263


1,278


1,342


1,345

Merger-related expenses














Salaries and employee benefits

$













4

Equipment and net occupancy













2

Outside data processing and software













2

Professional and other services













16

Advertising and marketing













5

Other costs of operations













16

Other expense













45

Provision for credit losses














Total

$













45

Efficiency ratio














Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$

1,435


1,263


1,278


1,342


1,345

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

1,735


1,790


1,813


1,832


1,841

Other income

578


560


803


587