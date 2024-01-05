tiprankstipranks
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in December 2023 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 2.2% Compared to 2022
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in December 2023 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 2.2% Compared to 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for December 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.

For December 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 1.3%, compared to the same period in 2022. Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 4.6%, 2.0%, and 1.2% respectively, compared to December 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented an increase in passenger traffic of 13.2% compared to the same period in 2022.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

             
Airport Dec-22 Dec-23 % Change Jan – Dec 22 Jan – Dec 23 % Change
Guadalajara 1,105.4 1,030.4 (6.8%) 11,155.3 12,502.9 12.1%
Tijuana* 719.6 711.6 (1.1%) 8,102.9 8,870.4 9.5%
Los Cabos 248.3 252.9 1.8% 2,577.8 2,965.7 15.0%
Puerto Vallarta 251.0 230.7 (8.1%) 2,654.5 2,860.1 7.7%
Montego Bay 0.0 0.1 N/A 0.0 0.2 N/A
Guanajuato 189.9 190.9 0.5% 1,828.7 2,345.6 28.3%
Hermosillo 176.4 183.5 4.0% 1,867.2 2,114.3 13.2%
Kingston 0.0 0.2 1020.0% 1.4 1.8 31.0%
Mexicali 134.5 147.1 9.4% 1,292.5 1,596.7 23.5%
Morelia 74.1 66.6 (10.2%) 673.2 795.8 18.2%
La Paz 91.3 105.1 15.2% 1,053.9 1,102.0 4.6%
Aguascalientes 59.7 52.9 (11.5%) 694.8 639.7 (7.9%)
Los Mochis 34.6 43.8 26.4% 416.6 463.8 11.3%
Manzanillo 8.3 11.8 42.8% 97.9 112.8 15.2%
Total 3,093.1 3,027.4 (2.1%) 32,416.7 36,371.7 12.2%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

             
Airport Dec-22 Dec-23 % Change Jan – Dec 22 Jan – Dec 23 % Change
Guadalajara 438.4 531.6 21.3% 4,451.3 5,207.4 17.0%
Tijuana* 431.7 395.6 (8.4%) 4,221.7 4,324.5 2.4%
Los Cabos 439.1 448.2 2.1% 4,441.5 4,749.9 6.9%
Puerto Vallarta 418.9 469.8 12.1% 3,554.2 3,930.0 10.6%
Montego Bay 437.2 495.0 13.2% 4,356.1 5,211.7 19.6%
Guanajuato 74.3 83.6 12.5% 774.5 875.2 13.0%
Hermosillo 6.7 7.3 8.4% 78.1 75.5 (3.3%)
Kingston 159.8 155.8 (2.5%) 1,560.7 1,746.3 11.9%
Mexicali 0.5 0.5 3.2% 6.3 6.9 9.6%
Morelia 48.7 49.9 2.6% 499.6 588.5 17.8%
La Paz 2.4 1.1 (54.0%) 25.8 13.9 (46.2%)
Aguascalientes 22.4 25.7 14.9% 234.5 288.3 22.9%
Los Mochis 0.5 0.7 49.8% 7.4 6.9 (5.6%)
Manzanillo 7.7 10.2 33.7% 67.9 67.7 (0.2%)
Total 2,488.1 2,675.1 7.5% 24,279.7 27,092.8 11.6%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

             
Airport Dec-22 Dec-23 % Change Jan – Dec 22 Jan – Dec 23 % Change
Guadalajara 1,543.8 1,562.0 1.2% 15,606.6 17,710.2 13.5%
Tijuana* 1,151.4 1,107.2 (3.8%) 12,324.6 13,194.9 7.1%
Los Cabos 687.4 701.1 2.0% 7,019.3 7,715.6 9.9%
Puerto Vallarta 669.9 700.5 4.6% 6,208.7 6,790.1 9.4%
Montego Bay 437.2 495.1 13.2% 4,356.1 5,211.9 19.6%
Guanajuato 264.2 274.5 3.9% 2,603.2 3,220.8 23.7%
Hermosillo 183.2 190.7 4.1% 1,945.4 2,189.9 12.6%
Kingston 159.8 155.9 (2.4%) 1,562.1 1,748.1 11.9%
Mexicali 135.0 147.7 9.4% 1,298.8 1,603.6 23.5%
Morelia 122.8 116.5 (5.1%) 1,172.7 1,384.3 18.0%
La Paz 93.6 106.2 13.4% 1,079.7 1,115.8 3.3%
Aguascalientes 82.1 78.6 (4.3%) 929.3 928.0 (0.1%)
Los Mochis 35.1 44.5 26.7% 424.0 470.7 11.0%
Manzanillo 15.9 22.1 38.4% 165.8 180.5 8.9%
Total 5,581.3 5,702.4 2.2% 56,696.4 63,464.4 11.9%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

             
Airport Dec-22 Dec-23 % Change Jan – Dec 22 Jan – Dec 23 % Change
Tijuana 428.1 391.5 (8.5%) 4,186.5 4,288.0 2.4%

Highlights for the month:

  • Seats and load factors: The seats available during December 2023 decreased by 0.9%, compared to December 2022. The load factors for the month went from 78.0% in December 2022 to 80.4% in December 2023.
  • New routes:
    • Guanajuato – Dallas Fort Worth​: Viva Aerobus
    • Guadalajara – Felipe Angeles: Viva Aerobus
    • Guadalajara – Tulum: Viva Aerobus
    • La Paz – Monterrey: Viva Aerobus
    • Puerto Vallarta – Abbotsford: WestJet
    • Puerto Vallarta – Las Vegas: Alaska
    • Puerto Vallarta – Prince George: WestJet
    • Puerto Vallarta – Kitchener-Waterloo: Flair
    • Los Cabos – Montreal: Air Canada
    • Los Cabos – Abbotsford: WestJet
    • Los Cabos – Las Vegas: Alaska
    • Tijuana – Tulum: Viva Aerobus
    • Montego Bay – Londres Gatwick: Norse Atlantic UK
    • Montego Bay – Toronto: Jetlines Canada

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
   
Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx/+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294

